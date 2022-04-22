Top 5 fighters who will gain the most from ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic

ONE Championship is entering a new decade of excellence and what better way to start a new saga than with ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic.

Storylines, titles, and reputations are all on the line at the organization’s first show since its historic three-card ONE X event last March. Following a spectacular showcase like that is a tough act, but this April 22 card has enough intrigue to be a worthy successor.

Regian Eersel will defend his ONE lightweight kickboxing world title against the dangerous Arian Sadikovic in the main event of the April 22 card that will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The inaugural ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion will also be crowned when Jackie Buntan faces teenage phenom Smilla Sundell in the co-main event. Strawweight contenders Bokang Masunyane and Jarred Brooks will duke it out for a title eliminator that is sure to shake up the promotion. Also on the card, striking superstar Anissa Meksen will face protégé Marie Ruumet in a classic matchup of a veteran taking on a young upstart.

With barely a few hours ahead of the event, we look at five competitors who have the most to gain in this fire-starter of a card in ‘The Lion City’.

#1. Arian Sadikovic plans to take down ONE Championship's 'The Immortal'

If there’s someone with the most to gain on the card, it has to be Arian Sadikovic. The German striker logged just a single fight in the circle but it was a match of intense notoriety. Sadikovic put on a striking masterclass against the dangerous Mustapha Haida in his promotional debut.

‘Game Over’ swarmed the former title challenger when he first stepped into the circle in December 2021. From leg kicks to right hooks, the former GLORY Kickboxing star hit his target in every way possible. This fight alone was enough for Sadikovic to earn a title shot against Eersel. A win for Sadikovic in just his second match in the promotion will surely put his name in hallowed territory.

Eersel has been nothing short of dominant in the past six years with the Surinamese striker holding an incredible 18-fight winning streak. ‘The Immortal’ began his title reign in May 2019 when he beat Nieky Holzken via unanimous decision for the gold. He’s since defended his strap three times against Holzken, Mustapha Haida and Islam Murtazaev.

#2. Jarred Brooks now has to walk the talk

If there’s a man who can promote himself without any help, it has to be Jarred Brooks. He is arguably the promotion’s best talker, with his mic skills being second to none. Promising victories even before he steps inside the circle, the brash grappler has been a polarizing figure for the community.

Nevertheless, Brooks is a man who can deliver on his promises. He’s now gone 2-0 in the promotion to become the No.2-contender to ONE strawweight world champion Joshua Pacio.

Before he can take a crack at Pacio, he must first beat No.1-contender Bokang Masunyane in their title eliminator. Just from a divisional standpoint, Brooks is already the man with the most to gain since his rank is just a rung below Masunyane.

It’s the affairs outside the circle, however, that put Brooks in such a difficult position. His constant trash-talking put him in a must-win situation against Masunyane. A win for ‘The Monkey God’ will ultimately give him the title match against Pacio that he’s wanted since arriving at the promotion in late 2021.

#3. Smilla Sundell has a historic win within reach

Smilla Sundell isn’t a typical 17-year-old. While kids her age are busy doing their homework and attending class, Sundell is training to become the youngest world champion in the promotion's history. The Swedish phenom will take on the ever-dangerous Jackie Buntan for the inaugural ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title in the co-main event of the stacked card. Becoming the first champion in her division is a huge leap, but a win for Sundell just hits a bit bigger.

Sundell is seven years younger than Buntan, but she’s consistently shown class ahead of her young age. Her debut match in the organization saw her batter Australia’s Diandra Martin to take a third-round stoppage win in February 2022.

To get a bit of perspective, Angela Lee was only 19 years old when she became the MMA atomweight queen in 2016.

#4. Marie Ruumet takes on a generational talent

If there’s a fighter on the card who stands to gain the most, it has to be Marie Ruumet. The fresh-faced Estonian is just in her second fight on the promotion's main roster, but she will be up against one of the greatest strikers of the current era.

Anissa Meksen owns multiple world titles in both Muay Thai and kickboxing. Meksen, 33, is 11 years the senior of Ruumet and holds boatloads of experience over the 22-year-old.

Nevertheless, Ruumet is no pushover. ‘Snow Leopard’ holds a 31-9 record in Muay Thai and kickboxing and is more than capable of holding her own. If Ruumet manages to defeat Meksen, or even stop the French superstar, then that victory has to be the biggest upset win on the April 22 card.

#5. James Yang has to step away from the MMA GOAT's shadow

James Yang, as many would say, is a late bloomer in the sport of MMA. He started his professional career in the sport when he was already 30 years old.

Apart from his late start, Yang also carries the struggle of being under the shadow of MMA legend Demetrious Johnson.

Yang is Johnson’s training partner at AMC Pankration, and this setup often puts him in a rather awkward situation.

Well, Yang can surely get out of his training partner’s shadow if he can score a dominant victory over Keanu Subba. The Malaysian fighter has an impressive 100% finishing rate in his seven professional wins. If Yang can score a dominant win, he might just be his own man in the eyes of the MMA community.

