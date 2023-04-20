Top rising UFC stars who got their hype train stopped 

UFC fighters come in various forms, but most—if not all of them—share a common goal: winning a UFC title. Unfortunately, doing so is easier said than done. Some fighters spend years refining their skills to the point of becoming good enough to challenge titleholders for divisional supremacy.

Others, however, are almost as good as they need to be as soon as they first step inside the octagon. The likes of Jon Jones and Khabib Nurmagomedov were anointed as future champions in their early days competing under Dana White's banner. But not every prospect meets these lofty expectations.

Some fighters signed with the UFC to a tremendous amount of hype, becoming stars or notable names in their divisions. But at some point, their hype trains crash into a wall they can't surmount. This was the fate that befell Sage Northcutt, and this list looks at five other instances of such hype trains being derailed.

#5. Bryce Mitchell, UFC featherweight

Bryce Mitchell is a peculiar character who fits into the current era of mixed martial artists who use their social media presence to draw fan interest, whether good or bad. The 28-year old's method of doing so is by promoting outlandish conspiracy theories.

However, prior to last December, he also drew attention for his work inside the octagon. At one point in time, 'Thug Nasty' was an undefeated force in the UFC featherweight division, with a record of 15 wins and no losses. His 15th win came against striking buzzsaw Edson Barboza.

MMA DIRT @MMADIRTcom



#UFC282 Ilia Topuria defeats Bryce Mitchell via submission in round 2. Ilia Topuria defeats Bryce Mitchell via submission in round 2. #UFC282 https://t.co/UGoXAHYubZ

He dominated the Brazilian, who has often served as a stepping stone for future elite-level fighters like Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson. Unfortunately, 'Thug Nasty's' next bout couldn't have gone any worse. In a clash of unbeaten 145'ers, he faced power-punching Spanish-Georgian, Ilia Topuria.

Within two rounds, Mitchell was bloodied, battered and dropped. Worse still, he—a highly touted grappler—was handed a submission loss by a striker. The loss was so brutal that 'Thug Nasty' even contemplated retirement. He lost his undefeated record, and for a brief moment, his will to continue fighting.

#4. Johnny Walker, UFC light heavyweight

When Jon Jones still reigned supreme as the undisputed king of the light heavyweight division, there didn't seem to be anyone in sight capable of challenging him. But when Johnny Walker made his UFC debut, he was a breath of fresh air. The Brazilian emerged from Dana White's Contender Series.

At six feet and six inches in height, he even dwarfed 'Bones', who is used to having a size advantage over nearly all of his foes. Being larger than one's competition has often been an indicator of a potential future champion as most champions tend to be some of the largest fighters in their division.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Nominee 2: Corey Anderson defeats Johnny Walker



Johnny Walker was thought to be the next big thing in the Light Heavyweight division.



Corey Anderson came into the fight with a chip on his shoulder as he was the underdog.



Anderson finished Walker in the 1st round. The Nominee 2: Corey Anderson defeats Johnny WalkerJohnny Walker was thought to be the next big thing in the Light Heavyweight division.Corey Anderson came into the fight with a chip on his shoulder as he was the underdog.Anderson finished Walker in the 1st round. The https://t.co/gwOzkVSAy8

So when Johnny Walker showcased explosive knockout power and a creative striking arsenal that evoked memories of a young Jon Jones, the MMA world rushed to declare him a future champion. His initial three-fight win streak, all of which were knockouts, only heightened his hype.

Many even believed him capable of defeating 'Bones' already. Thus, the UFC matched him up with Corey Anderson. A win would've almost certainly earned him a title fight. Instead, Walker suffered an embarrassing first-round TKO loss against a wrestler no less. That bout exposed his chin as exceptionally vulnerable.

It led to a downward spiral for Walker as he embarked on a 3-3 run, while getting rocked in nearly every fight. It was a fall from grace that no one saw coming.

#3. Raul Rosas Jr., UFC bantamweight

Raul Rosas Jr. holds the promotion's record for being the youngest-ever fighter to compete inside the octagon. The 18-year-old first announced himself to the MMA world with an impressive win in Dana White's Contender Series. It was the teenager's sixth win and earned him a UFC contract.

His age, wrestling pedigree, undefeated status and impressive athleticism made him a frequent talking point in MMA circles. Before long, 'El Niño Problema' made his promotional debut with a first-round submission win against Jay Perrin. Suddenly, the hype was real and Rosas Jr. bought into it.

UFC @ufc



hands Raul Rosas Jr. his first career loss at Christian Rodriguez gets it done! @ceerod97 hands Raul Rosas Jr. his first career loss at #UFC287 Christian Rodriguez gets it done! 👊@ceerod97 hands Raul Rosas Jr. his first career loss at #UFC287! https://t.co/cmV9CkbirH

Not only did he swear to dethrone Jon Jones as the youngest champion in UFC history, but he also made the audacious claim that he could already defeat reigning bantamweight titleholder Aljamain Sterling. According to him, he was already capable of beating every 135'er on the roster.

His chances of proving himself came at UFC 287 against Christian Rodriguez. While he started strong, he quickly faded as his inexperience showed. Rosas Jr. was reckless in his pursuit of takedowns and exhausted himself in the process.

He was subsequently outgrappled and outstruck in a way that exposed holes in his fight IQ and striking. It was a humbling experience that not only derailed his hype train, but caused many MMA figures to call for him to take a step back.

#2. Ben Askren, former UFC welterweight

For the longest time, Ben Askren was regarded as a 'What If?' when it came to his potential. His longstanding feud with the promotion's president, Dana White, kept him from signing with the UFC due to mutual disinterest from both parties. White regarded Askren as a boring fighter, and Askren regarded him as a terrible person.

Finally, in 2018, the two settled their differences and 'Funky' joined the roster. The hype surrounding his arrival was massive from the jump. Not only is Askren a former Olympian with a legendary wrestling pedigree, he is also a former welterweight champion in both Bellator and ONE Championship.

Most importantly, he was—at the time—undefeated. According to 'BMF' champion and future opponent Jorge Masvidal, Joe Rogan once described grappling with 'Funky' as being akin to grappling with multiple people. Unfortunately, Askren's first UFC fight was controversial.

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist A year ago today Jorge Masvidal delivered a first class ticket to the shadow realm to Ben Askren A year ago today Jorge Masvidal delivered a first class ticket to the shadow realm to Ben Askren https://t.co/gwElnX5aMu

He was battered by Robbie Lawler but scored a submission win due to a potential referee error. His subsequent fight against Jorge Masvidal was a flatout humiliation. 'Funky' was knocked out in five seconds, making him the recipient of the fastest knockout in the promotion's history.

He became a meme and his next fight against Demian Maia revealed how shallow his striking was. He attempted a very poor spinning back-fist with no setup en route to being choked unconscious by the Brazilian. A month later, Askren announced his retirement from MMA, having gone 2-1 in the UFC.

#1. Darren Till, former UFC middleweight/welterweight

All MMA fighters start their careers undefeated. But there's something to be said about fighters who embark on long unbeaten stretches before they finally taste defeat. Many of them recovered poorly from their first losses and Darren Till has been no different.

The former welterweight was once heralded not only as a future champion but as a future star. He was the largest welterweight of his time and possessed a blend of power and speed that made him a dangerous foe. After defeating striking specialist Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson, his fate was set.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Sep8.2018



Tyron Woodley hands Darren Till his first career loss,



when he finishes him at UFC 228 Sep8.2018Tyron Woodley hands Darren Till his first career loss,when he finishes him at UFC 228 https://t.co/6nyEIs89p3

Fans everywhere thought they were witnessing the second coming of Conor McGregor as 'The Gorilla' walked out to 'Sweet Caroline' at UFC 228. It was his first and last title fight in the promotion. He faced Tyron Woodley for the welterweight strap, only to freeze when the lights shone brightest.

He lost to 'The Chosen One' via second-round submission prior to suffering his second career loss via knockout against Jorge Masvidal on home soil. While he rebounded with a split-decision win against Kelvin Gastelum, he subsequently lost his next three bouts as injuries kept him inactive and he was ultimately released.

