5 UFC fighters who aren't as intimidating as they look

In the wild west of the UFC, sometimes fighters one would least expect end up being far more intimidating than anticipated. However, there are plenty of circumstances where looks aren't deceiving. Even so, these athletes may appear intimidating on the outside, but, inside, are some of the most human and compassionate athletes around.

UFC competition is fraught with mental warfare and tactics outside the cage. Even social media chatter has turned the fight game into a more visceral being. When it comes to intimidation, it's not just about how a fighter looks physically, but about how they carry themselves mentally. As we have seen all too often, even fighters in smaller weight divisions can be intimidating.

Conor McGregor weighing in five years ago

Today, we take a look at some UFC fighters who certainly look the part but, once the exterior is cracked open, appear much less intimidating than initially thought. The phrase 'don't judge a book by its cover' will be all too relevant as we dive into our list.

#5. UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou is one of the scariest heavyweights competing under the UFC banner. The Cameroonian has an outstanding finishing-rate, having ended sixteen fights without the need for a judge's scorecard. In March 2021, 'The Predator' pried gold from the hands of former two-time heavyweight titleholder Stipe Miocic.

Outside the cage, UFC heavyweight Ngannou is an easy going guy. The heavyweight champion showed his less intimidating side after cornering 170-pound titleholder Kamaru Usman. Ngannou was there to support a friend/teammate during Usman's last fight against UFC star Jorge Masvidal.

After Usman claimed another victim in violent fashion, Francis Ngannou, who was in Usman's corner, was gleaming for his pal. In fact, Ngannou started to agree with Usman's claim of being the pound-for-pound No. 1 fighter in the world. The imposing Ngannou isn't just nice to his teammates and friends though.

Even before capturing a UFC title, Francis Ngannou was a lively presence at the UFC Private Institute in Las Vegas, NV. Throughout his stay, Ngannou's pleasant demeanour showed itself on a number of occasions.

You can spot the baddest man on the planet playing around in the gym and spreading positive vibes. Francis Ngannou likes to keep things light, even before a big fight. The UFC heavyweight champion's humble beginnings are a daily motivation to keep striving for goals he has yet to accomplish.

