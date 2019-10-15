UFC on ESPN: Reyes vs Weidman - Matches, Start time, Live streaming Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide & How and Where to Watch in the US, UK, and India

Chris Weidman

UFC is heading to Boston, Massachusetts this week for UFC on ESPN 6. The event is set to be quite a large one, with several high profile fights set for the card.

The headliner will be a cracker in the Light Heavyweight Division. Former UFC Middleweight Champion Chris Weidman will face the undefeated Dominick Reyes, as the latter continues his relentless climb up the UFC ladder.

Reyes has left behind Jared Cannonier, Ovince Saint-Preux, and Volkan Oezdemir in his last three fights, having won all five of his fights in the UFC, with a professional record of 11-0. Making it to 12-0 will be difficult as at the moment he finds himself facing Weidman. Weidman has four losses in his last five fights, but he is not someone who can ever be counted out.

The co-main event will see the rematch that everyone has been waiting for after the controversial finish to the main event a couple of weeks ago. Yair Rodriguez will be facing Jeremy Stephens as they both look to take out their opponent.

UFC on ESPN: Reyes vs Weidman will also feature Greg Hardy and Maycee Barber in their respective fights.

Read on to know how to watch UFC on ESPN 6 Live!

UFC on ESPN Location, Date and Start Time

Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusets, United States of America.

Date: 18th October 2019 (USA), 19th October 2019 (UK), 19th October (India)

Start time: Main card: 9 PM (EST), 2 AM (UK Time), 6:30 AM (India)

Preliminary Card: 6 PM (EST), 11 PM (UK Time), 3:30 AM (India)

UFC on ESPN 6 Fight Card:

Main Card:

Light Heavyweight fight: Dominick Reyes vs Chris Weidman Featherweight fight: Yair Rodríguez vs Jeremy Stephens Heavyweight fight: Greg Hardy vs Ben Sosoli Lightweight fight: Joe Lauzon vs Jonathan Pearce Women's Flyweight fight: Maycee Barber vs Gillian Robertson Middleweight fight: Deron Winn vs Darren Stewart

Preliminary Card:

Featherweight fight: Charles Rosa vs Manny Bermudez Women's Flyweight fight: Molly McCann vs Diana Belbita Featherweight fight: Kyle Bochniak vs Sean Woodson Bantamweight fight: Randy Costa vs Boston Salmon Welterweight fight: Court McGee vs Sean Brady Heavyweight fight: Daniel Spitz vs Tanner Boser

Where to watch UFC on ESPN 6 in the US and UK?

The UFC on ESPN 6 card can be watched live in the US on ESPN 2. The preliminary card will also be available on ESPN 2.

UFC on ESPN: Reyes vs Weidman will be available in the UK on the BT Sport App.

How, when and where to watch UFC on ESPN: Reyes vs Weidman in India?

UFC on ESPN: Reyes vs Weidman can be watched in India on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD on 6:30 AM.

