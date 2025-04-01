Zack Snyder to make UFC movie, fighter nearly avoids fatal stabbing, Alex Pereira being textbook "Vince McMahon": MMA News Roundup

Zack Snyder, famously associated with DC Studios previously, is set to direct a UFC movie backed by Dana White and Turki Alalshikh. Elsewhere, Alex Pereira gets praised by a UFC veteran for showing up in public despite his title loss.

Zack Snyder to direct Dana White and Turki Alalshikh-backed UFC movie

'Man of Steel' and 'Watchmen' director Zack Snyder has signed on to direct "Brawler", a movie on an MMA fighter from Los Angeles who joins the UFC and rises to fame.

Snyder, who will also co-write and produce, will work with Dana White and the UFC team as well as Saudi Arabia's Turki Alalshikh for the movie. UFC's Chief Content Officer Craig Borsari is also an executive producer on the movie.

This announcement comes after Alalshikh teased a collaboration with Snyder a few weeks ago that had the internet buzzing with anticipation. He first talked about a "Cinderella Man-like" combat sports movie back in June 2024.

Snyder said the following about the project in a statement:

"Behind every great fighter is the story of how they got there. UFC is the world leader in combat sports, and I’m honored to be partnering with them to tell this incredible story."

Fans are divided in their opinion about the project. Some believe Snyder would do a good job with it, while others are hesitant.

MMA fighter details getting stabbed in the chest

GFL middleweight Mariusz Ksiazkiewicz revealed that he got stabbed in the chest while taking out the trash last Wednesday. After putting his daughters to bed, he went to throw out the trash in the bin behind his Winnipeg residence, and when he turned around, the assailant drove the knife into his chest, millimeters from his heart. The attacker was in a hooded sweatshirt with a balaclava covering his face.

Ksiazkiewicz shared with Uncrowned this week:

"I just threw out a couple of punches. I went to take a step forward, and my chest was burning. I reached up and touched my chest to see what was going on, and my hands were completely soaked and dripping with blood. That’s when I realized that I got stabbed."

He plugged the "pretty big hole" with a towel and drove to the hospital. Turned out, the blade had missed his heart, lungs, and any major artery, and went straight through his pectoral muscles. But it could easily have been a fatal blow.

"If it had clipped my heart, that would have probably meant open heart surgery, and then my GFL career would be over, at least for this season. But I was really lucky."

Ksiazkiewicz does not have an opponent yet but expects to be fully recovered and fight sometime around June.

Alex Pereira is following Vince McMahon's footsteps: Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen was all praises for Alex Pereira on the recent episode of Good Guy/ Bad Guy on ESPN MMA's YouTube Channel.

Co-host Daniel Cormier pointed out how Pereira was still out and about promoting the UFC despite his recent title loss when everyone expected him to take a break and disappear from the public eye. Sonnen chimed in that 'Poatan' was taking a leaf out of WWE co-founder Vince McMahon:

"It's Vince McMahon 101. Give the audience what they want but not what they're expecting... I don't think we expected him to surface. I don't think we expected him to dress nice and not be moping around."

Sonnen went on to detail how Pereira is doing things differently than Ronda Rousey, who never looked back at the UFC after her back-to-back losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes and subsequent retirement.

"I liked that he showed his face. Listen, I'll give you a juxtaposition... Ronda Rousey. We were told repeatedly how wonderful she was, that she was better than the rest of us. But the second that she lost, she never helped the sport again. She never had anybody's back. She was never getting any deals done. She was the most likely to end up on Ellen's (DeGeneres) couch but she didn't go take that seat for anybody else unless she had her own pay-per-view."

Listen to Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen's comments below (25:30):

