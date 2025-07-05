10 beginner tips for Grounded

Grounded 2 will be released on July 26, 2025, with new features. Before that happens, you may want to try out the original to get a layout of things or maybe just see firsthand how the game plays. With survival being the main goal, there are a few things you should prioritize over others.

As such, there's a list of 10 things for you to do (and you should), within the opening hours of Grounded. Don't worry if you don't get everything done in a day; if nothing else, you'll get familiar with the game and its mechanics. Here are 10 beginner tips for you to try out.

10 beginners tips for Grounded

Play with friends

While this Grounded beginner tip may seem rather cliche, you will want to jump into the game with friends for several reasons. Given your rather small stature (pun intended), working in groups will make things easier.

It will allow you to take on tougher bugs, collect resources quickly, and unravel backyard mysteries. It'll also make exploring more difficult areas easier. At least, you won't be alone, and friends will always make the most mundane of activities feel lively.

Get a shield; it's more than just for show

Sometimes a shield is all you need to survive (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Facing off against bugs isn't all that it's cut out to be when you're smaller than they are. Sure, if you have numbers on your side, you can hack and slash your way to victory, but that's not always going to be possible.

For this reason, you're going to need a shield. It can block attacks and give you a chance of surviving in the Backyard. Since there are many tiers, you can craft a shield early on in the game. The Weevil Shield, for instance, only needs Raw Weevil Meat (x4), Crude Rope (x2), and Crude Hide (x2) to craft.

Tame a bug for more inventory space on the go

Taming bugs to be used as pets (pack mules) is essential in Grounded. Aside from the perks they provide, they give you an additional 10 inventory spaces. This is highli useful if you plan on farming for a while and need to carry a lot of stuff back to base. Try to tame one of the three tamable bugs as soon as you can.

Build to gain access to new areas

Build to access new areas of the Yard (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Grounded holds many secrets, some of which are hidden in plain sight, not because you don't know where to look, but because you're too small to reach the given area. To this end, you'll want (and need) to build to access new areas, which will allow you to progress along the storyline. It's also one possible way to gain access to Grounded's Upper Yard.

Keep an eye out for resources

Being shrunk down to size doesn't make it hard to find resources in Grounded, or so you may think. Having to explore the thick undergrowth often leads to tunnel vision to some degree. You'll be focused on what's in front of you, while forgetting to look around and, most importantly, look up. There's a lot to find if you just open your eyes and scan the horizon while moving through the yard.

Avoid exploring at night

When the Sun sets, stay safe (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

As with any survival game, exploring at night is a big no-no. Wolf Spiders roam free, and they aren't the friendliest in the arachnid family tree. Besides, until you craft a Torch, visibility at night is going to be rather limited. Best to keep exploration and resource gathering to daylight hours until you're strong enough to venture out at night.

Prioritize a workbench

Keeping the Pebblet Spear, Axe, and Hammer aside, the Workbench is one of the first things you'll want to craft. It will give you access to more tools and weapons, allowing you to deal with any critter with ease. Fortunately enough, you won't need much to craft it; the materials include Grass Planks (x3), Sprigs (x4), and Sap (x2)

Experiment with different Mutations

Experiment to thrive (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

You'll have more than just your wits to survive in Grounded. After a while, you'll gain access to Mutations that will offer you benefits to help keep you going. There are many to choose from, and depending on your objective, some might be better than others. Since they can be swapped out at will, try experimenting with them to see which suits your current needs the most.

Dandelion Tuft will save you some footwork

Dandelion Tufts are rather cool in real life; they glide through the area with grace and slowly descend back onto the ground. They work similarly in Grounded, and since you're now smaller than a Dandelion Tuft, you can use them to glide.

When equipped in your inventory, it will allow you to glide over short distances and descend from heights with ease. Use this to avoid nasty critters below or to get around from one place to another quickly. Just be careful not to land atop a spider's lair.

Mask up

Masks are needed after a certain point (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

As a beginner in Grounded, you'll often come across areas like the Haze and encounter Stinkbugs. You'll have two options: either run or face it head-on. If the latter is your choice, you'll need a Gas Mask.

This early-game item can be crafted after analyzing a Weevil Nose and once you've reached a minimum brainpower of level six. To craft it, you'll need Weevil Nose (x1), Gnat Fuzz (x4), Crude Rope (x2), and Stinkbug Part (x1). This item will also come in handy when trying to obtain SUPER Chips for BURG.L.

