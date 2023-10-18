5 best Arc weapons in Destiny 2

Similar to Solar weapons in Destiny 2, Arc weapons also have great harmony with the new revamped Arc subclass. With perks like Voltshot, Arc weapons can now apply Jolt and deal absurd damage inside every content. Guardians can pair their favorite Exotic armor with Arc weapons to improve their damage output in PvE and PvP.

If you're wondering which ones to use, this is the guide for you. This article will delve into some of the most potent Arc weapons in Destiny 2.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and is based on the writer's opinion.

IKELOS_SMG_v1.0.3, Forbearance, and 3 other good Arc weapons in Destiny 2

1) Divinity

Divinity in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The first on the list is an Exotic trace rifle, a staple in every endgame PvE content since its launch. Divinity comes with an Exotic perk named Judgment, which provides a 15 percent debuff to the targeted enemy. The Arc beam from this weapon also creates a giant bubble around the targeted enemy that converts all damage into precision damage, making it a perfect pick for Raids, Grandmaster Nightfalls, and other endgame content.

To get this weapon, Guardians must go to Lunar Battlegrounds and defeat a hidden Minotaur that will drop the Divinity quest.

Exotic perk: Sustained damage with this weapon envelops the target in a field that weakens and stuns them. Strong against Overload Champions.

2) Trinity Ghoul

Trinity Ghoul in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Trinity Ghoul is another top-tier Exotic weapon on the list. Although upon launch, it wasn't that good for exotic, this all changed when Bungie decided to drop the catalyst of this weapon. The Exotic perk it comes with allows the wielder to release three Arc arrows at once.

While the base weapon needs precision kills to grant the next shot chain-lightning capabilities, the catalyst triggers from any Arc damage final blow, which makes the Exotic bow an S-tier add-clearing powerhouse inside the PvE content of Destiny 2.

Exotic perk: Fires an arrow that splits when released. Aiming down sights and fully drawing the bow both decrease the spread.

3) Forbearance

Forbearance in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

If you love wave-frame grenade launchers, you can opt for this Arc wave-frame grenade launcher named Forbearance. This Vow of the Disciple raid grenade launcher is one of the most potent weapons to pair with Arc builds. With perks like Ambitious Assassin and Chain Reaction, you can clear a whole room full of adds in the blink of an eye.

The god-roll of this weapon in PvE include:

Quick Launch for increased handling speed and Velocity.

High Velocity Rounds for increased Reload Speed and Velocity.

Ambitious Assassin for overflowing the magazine upon rapidly defeating enemies.

Chain Reaction for elemental damage explosion.

4) IKELOS_SMG_v1.0.3

IKELOS_SMG_v1.0.3 in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

IKELOS_SMG_v1.0.3 is a must-have for every Arc guardian out there. This legendary weapon is an aggressive frame SMG that also comes with many unique origin traits, making it an S-tier SMG inside PvE and PvP. For example, the Voltshot perk applies Jolt and works excellently with any Arc build. Guardians can also pair it with Feeding Frenzy to get the Voltshot perk more quickly.

The best perks that players can get with this SMG include:

Corkscrew Rifling for increased handling speed, stability, and range.

Seraph Rounds for increased stability and range.

Feeding Frenzy for increased reload speed.

Voltshot for applying Jolt after reloading.

5) The Hothead

The Hothead in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

After the launch of Gjallarhorn with the 30th Anniversary Pack DLC and the rocket launcher buff, rocket launchers became a staple pick for burst DPS inside endgame PvE content. Among them, one of the top-tier rocket launchers is The Hothead. This Nightfall rocket launcher rolls with a unique perk combo, Demolitionist-Clown Cartridge, allowing the wielder to quickly dish out a lot of damage.

The best PvE perks that Guardians should go for with the Hothead include:

Volatile launch for increased blast radius.

Impact Casing for increased stability and damage.

Demolitionist for Grenade Energy regeneration.

Clown Cartridge for overfilling magazine from reserve after reloading.

This concludes the list of best Arc weapons in Destiny 2. These weapons not only allow you to dish out a lot of damage but also help your team quickly clear enemies.