5 best Archwing mods in Warframe

Warframe has developed into a top-tier MMORPG, thanks to the constant updates that keep adding fresh content. You can step into the shoes of Warframes and partake in a variety of missions across the solar system. There are many weapons, mods, and other aspects in the game that reward players to experiment with their frames.

Archwing is one of the most interesting parts, as it enables you to cruise through space and deal with enemies. You get access to the Archwing as part of selected missions, and it offers an exciting gameplay experience. Furthermore, you can enhance its effectiveness with the help of some mods.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

Which are the five best Archwing mods in Warframe?

1) Superior Defenses

This mod is useful in increasing shield recharge rate (Image via Digital Extremes)

Similar to the Warframes themselves, Archwing consists of a shield that protects your health. It acts as a first line of defense against enemy fire and you must therefore prioritize it by opting for Superior Defenses mod.

This mod is instrumental in enhancing the recharge rate of shields by 25% for every rank. While this may seem minimal to the shield recharge rate, at the highest rank, this mod grants a whopping 100% increase.

You are liable to come across a swarm of enemies that relentlessly fire at you, and resorting to this mod is one way you can boost the chances of your survival. Apart from Archwing, this game also features a starship and you can refer to this Railjack build to know more.

2) Enhanced Durability

This is crucial for increasing health (Image via Digital Extremes)

While shields are necessary to prevent health from getting depleted, it is equally important to improve Archwing’s health. You will often have close encounters and survive with little to no health by the time the mission is completed.

Enhanced Durability mod can safeguard you from such scenarios by boosting Archwing’s health by 25% of the total base health. As you progress to more tough missions, you can get up to a 150% increase in health at the maximum rank. It works similarly to the vitality mod which pertains to the Warframes.

3) Hyperion Thrusters

This mod helps in faster traversal (Image via Warframe)

Players inclined to clear out missions faster and have a faster traversal can consider opting for the Hyperion Thrusters mod. It enhances the speed of the Archwing by 2.5% at the starting rank.

This is a slight increase in the beginning, but this mod’s highest rank is 10. On achieving it, you can avail of a 27.5% increase in flight speed. It is worthwhile to have this mod since you can quickly complete missions along with easily dodging enemy fire and surviving with the help of mods discussed earlier.

Warframe also comprises many resources that you can collect. This mod is liable to aid you in speeding up the farming process as well.

4) Primed Morphic Transformer

Primed Morphic Transformer strengthens the abilities (Image via Warframe)

Archwing possesses certain powerful and unique abilities that give you an edge in myriad space battles. Energy shell, repel, seeking fire and disarray are some abilities associated with one of the Archwings called Odonata.

If you wish to enhance their strength, then Primed Morphic Transformer is the best mod. You must note that this is a superior/primed version of its weaker counterpart, Morphic Transformer.

This mod grants 5% strength to abilities at base rank. At the final rank, however, this mod can impart up to 55% strength to abilities. You can therefore leverage it to opt for an aggressive approach and slay enemies faster.

5) Argon Plating

Argon Plating is crucial for strengthening armor (Image via Warframe)

Along with offense, it is equally important to focus on a robust defense. You can rely on Argon Plating to bolster the Archwing’s armor by a rate of 15%. Those who often get defeated by enemies can leverage the 90% increase in armor at the highest rank of this mod.

A strong armor rating will naturally allow you to survive for a longer duration in combat. This will also give some precious time for the shields to recharge, thereby adding an extra layer of protection.

This sci-fi-themed MMORPG has carved out a niche for itself and has a strong player base.