5 best consumables for Necromancers in Diablo 4

The Necromancer is an entertaining and satisfying class to play in Diablo 4. Those who enjoy playing as magic users will like that they can use spells to defeat their enemies, but their most unique and notable feature is their ability to conjure undead minions that aid them in combat. They are also the only class to wield arguably the best weapon type in the game, the scythe.

Necromancers can end up becoming extremely powerful in Diablo 4 if built correctly. Choosing the right skills and looking for the right weapons and armor with stats and bonuses that complement your build is important in ensuring you have an optimized character.

Aside from using the correct weapons and armor, there is another type of item in Diablo 4 that you can use to ensure that your Necromancer is in top fighting shape all the time, and these items are consumable potions and elixirs.

What are the best consumables for Necromancers in Diablo 4?

Consumables such as potions and elixirs can be crafted or brewed at an Alchemist shop. Various consumables provide bonuses that can significantly benefit you when used at the right time.

Knowing the different types of elixirs and potions that you can create, along with their effects, is undoubtedly an advantage in Diablo 4. If you are wondering which consumables are best for the Necromancer, this list is for you.

1) Elixir of Combatant Fortune

Being able to land a Lucky Hit in Diablo 4 can alter the course of combat, but, as the name suggests, there is no way of guaranteeing that you'll land one of these. Thankfully, there is an elixir that increases the chances of landing a Lucky Hit, and that is the Elixir of Combatant Fortune.

This elixir will benefit the Necromancer since some active skills on their skill tree have great effects when a Lucky Hit is triggered. Furthermore, some Unique weapons that the Necromancer can use also have great Lucky hit effects.

2) Precision Elixir

Critical Strikes deal a massive amount of bonus damage to enemies who are unlucky enough to get hit by one. However, similar to Lucky Hits, these are also based on chance. Thankfully, there is also a consumable item that increases your odds of landing a Critical Strike: the Precision Elixir.

Certain Necromancer builds can benefit greatly from increased chances of landing Critical Strikes, such as those who like to lean heavily on Bone Skills. However, regardless of your build, increasing your chances of landing Critical Strikes in Diablo 4 is never wrong.

3) Expertise Elixir

Another unique thing about Necromancers is that they use two types of resources: Corpses and Essence. These resources allow them to cast spells or summon minions. Necromancers can become reliant on their resources, so reducing the cost of resources needed each time you need to use them can be very helpful.

The Expertise Elixir does just that. It reduces the resources needed to cast spells or use abilities so that you can utilize your skills more than usual.

4) Sage's Whisper

The primary stat of each class is important to remember. Increasing your primary stat in Diablo 4 will also increase the damage output of your skills. For Necromancers, this stat is their Intelligence. More intelligence means more damage for this particular class.

If you need a temporary boost to your Intelligence, crafting the Sage's Whisper incense at the Alchemist will give you exactly what you need. The cool thing about using incense is that it not only boosts your stats but also of nearby players.

5) Elixir of Fortitude

Necromancers can be squishy in Diablo 4, especially if they are not wearing the right armor. This means creating ways to increase your survivability should be one of your priorities regardless of which stage of the game you are in. Thankfully, there are consumable items that temporarily boost stats like armor rating or maximum health.

One such elixir is the Elixir of Fortitude. This elixir will boost your maximum health by a certain percentage depending on the elixir's level. Increasing your temporary health is a welcome boost for the Necromancer as it helps them survive tough battles.

There are plenty of other elixirs, potions, or incense that you can craft at an Alchemist in Diablo 4, so make sure to check them all out. If you are looking for more Necromancer-related stuff, check out this list of the best Legendary Aspects for them.

