Diablo 4 Precision Elixir: Types, recipe, effects, and more

The world of Sanctuary in Diablo 4 provides plenty of grueling challenges for you, the Wanderer, to face. Thankfully, the game also provides opportunities to help you overcome these challenges. From your own character's skills to the various weapons, armor, and items that are available for you, there is no shortage of things that will help you conquer the challenges in Diablo 4.

Some of the items in the game that can help you are the various elixirs that provide temporary bonuses or resistances. These little potions provide ample boosts that can give you an edge when dealing with particularly tough dungeons or Elite enemies.

An example of these elixirs is the Precision Elixir. If you want to learn more about what this elixir does and how to get it, then this guide is for you.

Diablo 4 Precision Elixir recipe

The Precision Elixir can be found randomly as loot from enemies or from chests. Alternatively, if you want to stock up on it and would like to ensure that you end up with a steady supply in your inventory, you can always visit the Alchemist in Diablo 4 to craft your own.

Before you can craft any elixir in the game, you need to have all the necessary ingredients. It is important to note that an elixir's level of potency changes depending on the ingredients it requires. Here are the ingredients needed to craft the Precision Elixir in Diablo 4.

Weak Precision Elixir:

15x Gallowvine

5x Blightshade

1000 Gold

Precision Elixir:

15x Gallowvine

9x Blightshade

6x Paletongue

3x Grave Dust

1500 Gold

Strong Precision Elixir:

15x Gallowvine

10x Blightshade

8x Paletongue

5x Grave Dust

2000 Gold

Potent Precision Elixir:

15x Gallowvine

5x Angelbreath

10x Blightshade

10x Paletongue

7x Grave Dust

2500 Gold

Heady Precision Elixir:

15x Gallowvine

10x Angelbreath

5x Fiend Rose

10x Blightshade

10x Paletongue

10x Grave Dust

3000 Gold

As you can see, to craft a Precision Elixir with a higher level of potency, you need more ingredients, and you'll also have to pay more gold.

Diablo 4 Precision Elixir uses and effects

The Precision Elixir in Diablo 4 is helpful in dealing damage, especially to tougher opponents, since it increases both your chances of landing critical strikes and the overall damage of these critical strikes. Depending on the elixir's level, the percentage of Critical Strike chance and Critical Strike damage goes up, but so does the level required to use the elixir.

Here are its effects based on the potency, along with the minimum required level to use it:

Weak Precision Elixir:

Increases Critical Strike Chance by 2%, Critical Strike Damage by 15%, and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes

Level 30

Precision Elixir:

Increases Critical Strike Chance by 3%, Critical Strike Damage by 20%, and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes

Level 60

Strong Precision Elixir:

Increases Critical Strike Chance by 4%, Critical Strike Damage by 25%, and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes

Level 70

Potent Precision Elixir:

Increases Critical Strike Chance by 5%, Critical Strike Damage by 30%, and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes

Level 80

Heady Precision Elixir:

Increases Critical Strike Chance by 6%, Critical Strike Damage by 35%, and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes

Level 95

If you are dealing with particularly tanky enemies, a Precision Elixir might come in handy. The Critical Strike Chance increase may seem small but pairing it with passive skills that also increase your Critical Strike Chance will greatly improve your chances of landing deadly hits.

If you want to learn more about the elixirs in the game, then the Elixir of Lightning Resistance is also worth checking out.

