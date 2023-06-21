Diablo 4 Precision Elixir: Types, recipe, effects, and more

The world of Sanctuary in Diablo 4 provides plenty of grueling challenges for you, the Wanderer, to face. Thankfully, the game also provides opportunities to help you overcome these challenges. From your own character's skills to the various weapons, armor, and items that are available for you, there is no shortage of things that will help you conquer the challenges in Diablo 4.
Some of the items in the game that can help you are the various elixirs that provide temporary bonuses or resistances. These little potions provide ample boosts that can give you an edge when dealing with particularly tough dungeons or Elite enemies.
An example of these elixirs is the Precision Elixir. If you want to learn more about what this elixir does and how to get it, then this guide is for you.
Diablo 4 Precision Elixir recipe
The Precision Elixir can be found randomly as loot from enemies or from chests. Alternatively, if you want to stock up on it and would like to ensure that you end up with a steady supply in your inventory, you can always visit the Alchemist in Diablo 4 to craft your own.
Before you can craft any elixir in the game, you need to have all the necessary ingredients. It is important to note that an elixir's level of potency changes depending on the ingredients it requires. Here are the ingredients needed to craft the Precision Elixir in Diablo 4.
Weak Precision Elixir:
- 15x Gallowvine
- 5x Blightshade
- 1000 Gold
Precision Elixir:
- 15x Gallowvine
- 9x Blightshade
- 6x Paletongue
- 3x Grave Dust
- 1500 Gold
Strong Precision Elixir:
- 15x Gallowvine
- 10x Blightshade
- 8x Paletongue
- 5x Grave Dust
- 2000 Gold
Potent Precision Elixir:
- 15x Gallowvine
- 5x Angelbreath
- 10x Blightshade
- 10x Paletongue
- 7x Grave Dust
- 2500 Gold
Heady Precision Elixir:
- 15x Gallowvine
- 10x Angelbreath
- 5x Fiend Rose
- 10x Blightshade
- 10x Paletongue
- 10x Grave Dust
- 3000 Gold
As you can see, to craft a Precision Elixir with a higher level of potency, you need more ingredients, and you'll also have to pay more gold.
Diablo 4 Precision Elixir uses and effects
The Precision Elixir in Diablo 4 is helpful in dealing damage, especially to tougher opponents, since it increases both your chances of landing critical strikes and the overall damage of these critical strikes. Depending on the elixir's level, the percentage of Critical Strike chance and Critical Strike damage goes up, but so does the level required to use the elixir.
Here are its effects based on the potency, along with the minimum required level to use it:
Weak Precision Elixir:
- Increases Critical Strike Chance by 2%, Critical Strike Damage by 15%, and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes
- Level 30
Precision Elixir:
- Increases Critical Strike Chance by 3%, Critical Strike Damage by 20%, and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes
- Level 60
Strong Precision Elixir:
- Increases Critical Strike Chance by 4%, Critical Strike Damage by 25%, and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes
- Level 70
Potent Precision Elixir:
- Increases Critical Strike Chance by 5%, Critical Strike Damage by 30%, and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes
- Level 80
Heady Precision Elixir:
- Increases Critical Strike Chance by 6%, Critical Strike Damage by 35%, and Experience by 5% for 30 minutes
- Level 95
If you are dealing with particularly tanky enemies, a Precision Elixir might come in handy. The Critical Strike Chance increase may seem small but pairing it with passive skills that also increase your Critical Strike Chance will greatly improve your chances of landing deadly hits.
If you want to learn more about the elixirs in the game, then the Elixir of Lightning Resistance is also worth checking out.