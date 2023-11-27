5 best craftable sets in The Elder Scrolls Online

Crafting in The Elder Scrolls Online is a multi-faceted system that dovetails with all aspects of this game. You can make essential items such as enchantments for your armor and potions that provide character buffs by harvesting materials gathered from around the continent of Tamriel. These items can then be sold to other players on the market, creating an active and healthy economy in the title.

The Elder Scrolls Online introduces new armor sets through various expansions and DLCs. You can craft many of these using crafting stations located in different zones. These sets provide incredible bonuses to your character stats that can help you in battle against the most formidable enemies in this title.

Let's look at the best craftable sets in The Elder Scrolls Online.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Craftable sets that dominate in The Elder Scrolls Online

5) Order's Wrath

The Order's Wrath is one of the best Crit sets in The Elder Scrolls Online, essential for beginner setups like the Stamina Arcanist build. It can be crafted at the Steadfast Hammer and Saw crafting stations, located south of the High Isle and Amenos zone. You will require the High Isle expansion to access this station.

The following are the bonuses for the Order's Wrath set:

Two set pieces: Adds 657 Critical Chance.

Adds 657 Critical Chance. Three set pieces: Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage.

Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage. Four set pieces: Adds 657 Critical Chance.

Adds 657 Critical Chance. Five set pieces: Adds 943 Critical Chance and increases your Critical Damage and Critical Healing by 8 percent.

4) Mechanical Acuity

The Mechanical Acuity set in The Elder Scrolls Online can be crafted in the Pavilion of Artifice crafting stations, south of the Clockwork City. You require the Clockwork City DLC to access it.

The Mechanical Acuity is an excellent set for classes that inflict numerous damage instances per second. For example, Templars with the Biting Jabs ability can utilize this set as they swiftly gain the stacks of the Mechanical Acuity buff.

The following are the bonuses for the Mechanical Acuity set:

Two set pieces: Adds 1,096 Maximum Stamina.

Adds 1,096 Maximum Stamina. Three set pieces: Adds 1,096 Maximum Magicka.

Adds 1,096 Maximum Magicka. Four set pieces: Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage.

Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage. Five set pieces: When you inflict damage that isn't a Critical Strike, you gain a stack of Mechanical Acuity for 4 seconds, granting you a 20 percent Critical Strike chance per stack, up to once every second and stacking up to five times. Upon reaching maximum stacks or after the effect ends, this effect cannot occur again for 25 seconds.

3) Stuhn's Favor

The Stuhn's Favor set in The Elder Scrolls Online can be crafted in the Hunter's House crafting stations, located at the center of Western Skyrim. The Greymoor chapter is required to access this location.

The Stuhn's Favor provides a buff to the character's Offensive Penetration, which is an essential stat that counteracts enemy resistance. It increases the damage output of classes exponentially.

The following are the bonuses for the Stuhn's Favor set:

Two set pieces: Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage.

Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage. Three set pieces: Adds 1487 Offensive Penetration.

Adds 1487 Offensive Penetration. Four set pieces: Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage.

Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage. Five set pieces: When you inflict damage to an enemy under the Off Balance debuff, your Physical and Spell Penetration is increased by 5312 for 10 seconds.

2) Daedric Trickery

The Daedric Trickery in The Elder Scrolls Online can be crafted in the Randas Ancestral Tomb crafting stations, located northwest of Vvardenfell. The Morrowind chapter is required to access this location.

The Daedric Trickery is the best set for the Dragonknight class, as this set provides all the necessary buffs missing from its class passives. It's also viable on other classes for increased survivability in PvP encounters.

The following are the bonuses for the Daedric Trickery set:

Two set pieces: Adds 1206 Maximum Health.

Adds 1206 Maximum Health. Three set pieces: Adds 1096 Maximum Stamina.

Adds 1096 Maximum Stamina. Four set pieces: Adds 1096 Maximum Magicka.

Adds 1096 Maximum Magicka. Five set pieces: When you inflict damage, you gain one of five random Major Buffs for 21 seconds every 9 seconds. Eligible buffs are Expedition, Protection, Mending, Heroism, or Vitality.

1) Wretched Vitality

The Wretched Vitality in The Elder Scrolls Online can be crafted in the Stormwright's Cleft crafting stations, located east of the Deadlands zone. The Deadlands DLC is required to access this location.

Wretched Vitality is a remarkable set, as it resolves the resource management aspect of gameplay all by itself, allowing players to invest heavily in the damage aspect of builds.

The following are the bonuses for the Wretched Vitality set:

Two set pieces: Adds 129 Magicka Recovery.

Adds 129 Magicka Recovery. Three set pieces: Adds 129 Stamina Recovery.

Adds 129 Stamina Recovery. Four set pieces: Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage.

Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage. Five set pieces: During combat, applying a Major Buff or Debuff grants you 260 Magicka and Stamina Recovery for 15 seconds, while applying a Minor Buff or Debuff grants you 130 Magicka and Stamina Recovery for the same duration.

That concludes this list of the best craftable sets in The Elder Scrolls Online.