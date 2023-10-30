5 best Templar builds in The Elder Scrolls Online

The Templar in The Elder Scrolls Online is one of the base classes released with the game's launch. It is themed around the radiance of the burning sun cleansing the world of Tamriel from darkness. There are three class-specific skill lines present - Aedric Spear, Dawn's Warth, and Restoring Light. The first two are focused on damaging abilities, while the latter is for supporting allies.

The Templar can fulfil a variety of different roles like damage dealer, tank, and healer in the various game modes. It can be played at a range using Magicka-based builds or at melee distance using Stamina-based variants. So, here are the best Templar builds in The Elder Scrolls Online.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

5 best Templar builds that dominate in The Elder Scrolls Online

1) Magicka Templar

The Magicka Templar uses Fire staff as primary weapon in battles (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

The Magicka Templar is an extremely strong damage-dealing build in The Elder Scrolls Online, and can be played from a distance. It provides various utilities to allies and is primarily focused around PvE content in the game.

The Blazing Spear is an AoE spell that deals damage to enemies and restores resources when activated by an ally. The Purifying Light is a strong single-target nuke that also provides healing.

The Radiant Oppression is a powerful finisher that deals up to 500% more damage to enemies before 50% health. The consistently high damage output and various utilities that the Magicka Templar provides make it an ideal addition to raid groups.

2) Templar Healer

Various healing abilities in the Restoring Light skill line for the Templar (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

The Templar Healer in The Elder Scrolls Online is focused on supporting allies in boss fights or against other players in group PvP. There are many abilities unique to the Templar class, making them a vital addition to any group.

The Extended Ritual cleanses up to five harmful effects and heals allies in an area. It can also be activated, further amplifying the cleansing effect. The Combat Prayer is the primary ability in this build that provides healing, increases damage done by 5%, and boosts resistance.

The Templar Healer uses a Restoration staff as its primary weapon and a Frost staff as its secondary. The Frost staff is used to reduce enemy armor by casting the Elemental Blockade spell.

3) Templar Tank

The Templar tank uses various abilities to protect allies in battle (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

The Templar Tank in The Elder Scrolls Online is inspired by the Paladin theme. It uses a one-handed weapon and shield as its primaries. Similar to the prior build, it provides many utilities to the group, making it a good off-tank in raids.

The Living Dark is a unique ability that snares the enemy after attacking the player and provides a self-heal. The Restoring Focus boosts resistance and increases healing by 200%.

The Spell Symmetry is the primary sustaining skill that exchanges health for Magicka and reduces the cost of the next Magicka ability by 33%. This enables the Templar Tank to survive longer boss battles.

4) Stamina Templar

The Templar can use Biting Jabs to reduce the movement speed of the enemy (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

The Stamina Templar in The Elder Scrolls Online is a melee/ranged damage-dealer using dual daggers as the primary weapon and a two-handed sword as the secondary.

tHE Biting Jabs is the bread and butter of this build. It deals damage to the enemy while reducing their movement speed by 40%. It also increases weapon and spell damage by 20%.

The Stampede is a gap closer that lunges the player character to the enemy, making it an ideal ability for PvP duels.

5) Templar Werewolf

The Templar can transform into a Werewolf in The Elder Scrolls Online (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

The Templar in The Elder Scrolls Online is one of the best classes for Werewolf builds due to the passives. It uses the Werewolf Berserker Ultimate for the transformation.

Here are the unique passives available to the Templar Werewolf:

+6% Weapon/Spell damage

+10% Critical damage

+10% extra damage against blocking targets

+1320 Spell resistance

-5% Stamina, Magicka and Ultimate cost

+20% increased resurrection speed. Resurrected allies revive with 100% more health.

The Templar Werewolf also has abilities like the Camouflaged Hunter, which increases its Critical rating and Critical damage against enemies. It makes this build viable in group PvP game modes like the Battlegrounds.