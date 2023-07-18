5 Best Diablo 4 Sorcerer builds that use Iceheart Brais

Diablo 4 offers many intricate gameplay mechanics that give players diverse experiences. One can invest hours experimenting with various gear items to complement the character builds. Fans who prefer to slay enemies from a safe distance and leverage the elemental powers can play as a Sorcerer. Fortunately, plenty of gear items jive quite well with this class.

Iceheart Brais is a Sorcerer pant of Unique rarity. Players equipping it can leverage a bonus wherein enemies slain while frozen can trigger a Frost Nova. While there is a small probability of it happening, one can get a huge advantage when dealing with a swarm of enemies, which can often occur in Diablo 4.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

Frost Mage and four other great Diablo 4 Sorcerer builds that are effective with Iceheart Brais

1) Frost Mage build

Iceheart Brais is ideal for frost build (Image via Diablo 4)

Diablo 4 fans who opt for the Frost Mage build can greatly benefit from equipping Iceheart Brais. This build focuses on skills like Frost Bolt, Teleport, Ice Armor, Frost Nova, Glass Canon, and more.

Iceheart Brais possesses affixes that improve freeze duration and deal increased damage to frozen adversaries. Players can therefore get the most out of this Unique item by crafting this frost build and focusing on ice-related skills.

Some of the best Aspects one can use are Aspect of Piercing Cold, Aspect of Frozen Memories, and Aspect of the Frozen Wake. Those inclined to try out this build can peruse this in-depth guide for the same.

2) Elementalist build

Players must opt for Frost Nova (Image via Diablo 4)

Those new to the game can rely on the Elementalist build. Players can start by investing in Arc Lash and then move on to defensive skills like Teleport, Ice Armor, and the Frost Nova.

To trigger the Iceheart Brais’ effect, one can try to opt for the Frozen Orb skill as well as part of this particular build. Players inclined for a more defensive approach can also consider acquiring Enhanced Teleport.

Players must note that this build is mostly effective for World Tier 1 and 2. Diablo 4 fans can effortlessly deal with multiple enemies along with surviving elite foes. Those looking for other potent gear can check out this list of the five best Unique items for the Sorcerer.

3) Permafrost build

Haru Mechanics @robertoklyde Playing diablo 4 and as a sorcerer it just feels natural to go full focus on being a frost mage. I played fire in the early game and eventually moved to spamming blizzard which feels so *right*

Fire was about slow burns and applying burn was tedious, lightning seems to need stats

Players who are on the lookout for a viable build to tackle the late-to-end-game content can use Iceheart Brais with this permafrost build. One must opt for skills like Frost Bolt, Enhanced Frost Bolt, acquire the highest Mystical Frost Nova, and Wizard’s Blizzard, among others.

One can ignore the Teleport defensive skill when crafting this build in favor of more aggressive options. Players must use appropriate potions and elixirs to gain an edge in hectic battles.

After Diablo 4 fans cross level 50, they gain access to Paragon Boards. One must invest in the appropriate nodes, one of them being Frosts node. This is one of the best rare nodes for this build, as it deals increased damage to enemies inflicted with a chilled status.

4) Arc lash build

Diablo 4 News



Spark



Base damage increased from 8% to 10%.

Enhanced Spark damage increased from 5.6% to 7%.

Flickering Spark chance increased from 3% to 4%.

Frostbolt



Base damage increased from 35% to 38%.

Firebolt



Diablo 4 Sorcerer Skills Patch 1.0.3

Spark

Base damage increased from 8% to 10%.

Enhanced Spark damage increased from 5.6% to 7%.

Flickering Spark chance increased from 3% to 4%.

Frostbolt

Base damage increased from 35% to 38%.

Firebolt

Burning damage increased from 40% to…

While this build may seem unconventional to be used with Iceheart Brais at first glance, players can invest in a combination of lightning and ice skills. Acquisition of Glinting Arc Lash, Greater Charged Bolts, Shimmering Teleport, and Mystical Frost Nova is advantageous.

Players can resort to Unstable Currents as the ultimate. One can also rely on Ice Armor for a robust defense. Iceheart Brais is associated with affixes wherein fans can gain increased intelligence and deal additional damage to injured foes.

Despite focusing on a different element, this build can work well with Iceheart Brais. Players must ensure to use potions frequently as this Unique pant restores some resources (Mana) when a potion is consumed during an injury.

5) Fireball build

Similar to the previous build, one can use ice skills, and instead of lightning skills, one must invest in fire abilities. Players must opt for Firebolt, Enhanced Firebolt, and Flickering Firebolt. Furthermore, one can couple it with Fireball, Enhanced Fireball, and Destructive Fireball.

Players must also equip the most superior Mystical Frost Nova for this build, along with Enhanced Ice Armor. Mystical Frost Nova skill jives well with Iceheart Brais. This build is ideal for players who wish to predominantly use fire as the primary element.

Those looking for some potent abilities to deal with multiple enemies can peruse this list of the five best Sorcerer AoE abilities. Players can thus opt for an aggressive stance in battles by leveraging fire skills and switching to a defensive approach with the help of Ice Armor.

The complexity of some mechanics in Diablo 4 can be daunting for newcomers to the series. Such players can benefit from reading this guide highlighting the ten best tips and tricks.