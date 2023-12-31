5 best Exotic weapon missions in Destiny 2

Completing Exotic weapon missions in Destiny 2 is one of the best ways to score some powerful funs in the game. New Exotics are frequently introduced into the title, and some come with special missions. These are a cross between a dungeon and a strike, combining challenging combat encounters with quick puzzle-solving and platforming sections.

Each of these Exotic weapon missions in Destiny 2 consists of several combat confrontations. The mission playlist rewards players with a special gun upon completion. In this guide, we have compiled the best Exotic weapon missions for you to experience while earning useful rewards.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Zero Hour, Cayde's Will, and other great Exotic weapon missions in Destiny 2

1) Zero Hour

Zero Hour weapon mission in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Zero Hour is one of the secret Exotic weapon missions in Destiny 2 where you and your fireteam are teleported into the original Tower and are tasked with battling a powerful Fallen in the area. It's a fully fleshed-out strike that features several puzzles, back-to-back fierce encounters, and a thrilling boss fight. Additionally, this mission only permits you to finish the encounter within 20 minutes before it fails.

It is accessible through the Earth directory or by communicating with Mithrax, the Forsaken in The Farm basement. You can do this as soon as you obtain the Fallen Transponder and activate all six of its nodes.

2) Cayde’s Will

Cayde's Will is one of the exotic weapon missions in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Cayde's Will is an Exotic Quest. It is assigned by Banshee-44 following the conclusion of the Forsaken storyline and the recovery of the broken Ace of Spades from Uldren Sov. The Guardian is tasked by Banshee with finding Cayde-6's stashes to collect parts to fix the defective weapon, and recover his journals and final messages.

The final mission takes place within Titan, where Cayde-6 leaves 10 messages for any of his potential killers. In his messages, he expresses his love and respect for his possible killers since he thought any of his friends would be the last to kill him when he recorded the messages. However, none of the individuals he mentioned were the ones who fired the final shot.

3) Unfinished Business

Unfinished Business is one of the exotic weapon missions in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

This quest will take you through Neomuna, the neon-hued Neptune metropolis that makes up the majority of Lightfall's campaign. You will have to collect data pieces that will eventually be required to finish a mission inside the Garden of Salvation raid.

Unfinished Business is an Exotic quest in Destiny 2 where you can obtain one of the game’s most powerful Exotic Weapons, the Deterministic Chaos. There are more than a dozen steps, with combat, scavenger hunts, and an outstanding mission in store.

4) Of Queens and Worms

Of Queens and Worms is one of the exotic weapon missions in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Of Queen and Worms is an Exotic quest from the Witch Queen expansion. It sends you on two missions and numerous significant locations around the Throne World. The entire questline is loaded with lore about the Witness, and the talking worm also casts doubt on Mara Sov's real loyalties.

Once the campaign is done, Queen Mara Sov entrusts you with resurrecting the Hive God's worm and assisting her in revealing the information it holds. You will also get the Parasite Grenade Launcher after the mission.

5) The Voice on the Other Side

The Voice on the Other Side exotic weapon mission in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The Voice on the Other Side is a quest that culminates in Dead Man's Tale, and it leans toward horror elements that are uncommon in Destiny 2. Upon completion of this mission, a new Exotic Scout Rifle will be rewarded to you.

Hidden inside a plain-looking container in the Arms Dealer strike, you'll be tasked to intercept a distress call from an abandoned Cabal Vessel in the Tangled Shore. The combat encounters are particularly claustrophobic and uncomfortable, such as trying to explode Screebs while the walls progressively converge to crush your fireteam.

This wraps up the list of the best Exotic weapon missions in Destiny 2.