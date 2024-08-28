Knowing the best methods to earn Scrap in Rust will help players progress way faster within the game. The key factor that makes or breaks players' wipes in Rust is how quickly they can progress in the game after a wipe, and subsequently establish their dominance in a given server. Having an endless supply of Scrap at your disposal will help you do this.

Scrap is the primary currency in Rust, and knowing the best ways to farm it is incredibly important if you want to have a decent wipe in the game. To know more, read below.

Exploring the 5 best methods to earn Scrap in Rust

Here are the five best methods to earn Scrap in Rust:

1) Looting high-tier monuments

Bradley in Launch Site (Image via Facepunch Studios)

High-tier monuments not only offer higher-tier loot through Military Crates and Elite Crates but also have more loot spawns than lower-tier Monuments. Furthermore, you get access to different kinds of loot barrels that you can break and earn numerous components in the game.

Most high-tier Monuments have dedicated puzzles, which, when completed, grant players a ton of scrap in return. Once solved, the puzzles also give players opportunities to get their hands on weapons, armor, and other valuable items in the game.

Some examples of high-tier Monuments include the Launch Site, Water Treatment Plant, Train Yard, and even Military Tunnels. Looting these locations is undoubtedly one of the best methods to earn Scrap in Rust.

2) Contesting Oil Rigs and Underwater Labs

Large Oil Rig (Image via Facepunch Studios)

Both Oil Rigs and Underwater Labs are the most popular and powerful off-shore POIs in Rust. Each of these places has its own distinct puzzles. While Oil Rigs are always generated in the same format across all servers, Underwater Labs tend to be procedurally generated on a per-server basis.

Both these monuments are heavily guarded by AI scientists. Whether you decide to complete the puzzle or not, solely contesting and killing all the scientists and looting the base loot spawns in these monuments will guarantee that you have more than enough Scrap in your inventory. Hence, we believe that looting and contesting Oil Rigs and Underwater Labs is one of the best methods to earn Scrap in Rust.

3) Fishing

Fishing in Rust (Image via Facepunch Studios)

While it might not be a popular method of farming Scrap, Fishing is one of the best methods to earn Scrap in Rust with the least amount of effort. There's no risk involved when it comes to fishing, and you can execute this action from safe zones on the map. You can even engage in fishing from the safety of your base.

There are different categories of fish that you can farm and sell for Scrap in the game. Here's a list of the ones that can fetch you the most profit in Rust:

Salmon : 40 Scrap

: 40 Scrap Yellow Perch: 30 Scrap

30 Scrap Catfish: 50 Scrap

50 Scrap Small Shark : 70 Scrap

: 70 Scrap Orange Roughy: 60 Scrap

Naturally, we believe that this little strategy can serve as one of the best methods to earn Scrap in Rust.

4) Frequently contesting low-tier Monuments

Oxum's Gas Station is a great low-tier Monument (Image via Facepunch Studios)

Generally, higher tier Monuments also have higher risks involved. These POIs are controlled by the bigger groups on the server, and if you are a humble solo, or have a smaller group size, you are better off running smaller monuments.

Places like Harbor, Satellite Dish, Mining Outpost, and even Abandoned Supermarkets are great areas to farm scrap if you can run them frequently enough. One of the major downsides here is that the Miltary and Elite Crate spawns in these areas are extremely low. However, if you only want to farm scrap, it is still a solid strategy to loot these POIs.

5) PvP

PvP combat in Rust (Image via Facepunch Studios)

If you do not have the drive to complete puzzles and grind for Scrap, one of the easiest and most effective methods to earn Scrap in Rust is to engage in PvP combat. Rather than heading out to loot Monuments, players can choose to patrol the periphery of highly contested POIs. This is a fantastic strategy to make some easy gains in terms of Scrap, weapons, and armor.

This list concludes the 5 best methods to earn Scrap in Rust. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's MMO section.

