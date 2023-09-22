5 best MMORPGs featuring anime-style graphics

MMORPGs with an anime aesthetic have surged in popularity, enchanting gamers not only in Asian regions but also resonating with a global audience. Developers specializing in this genre are celebrated for their inventive approaches, fashioning unique gaming adventures that captivate players. These games range from those featuring characters reminiscent of anime designs to titles with storylines directly inspired by popular anime shows.

In this piece, we'll explore the realm of MMORPGs featuring graphics inspired by anime. These gaming experiences blend the enchanting visual style of anime with engaging RPG mechanics, establishing themselves as innovative leaders in gaming on mobile devices.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's own opinions.

One Piece World Seeker, Final Fantasy XV, and three other anime MMORPGs

1) One Piece World Seeker

One Piece World Seeker (Image via Ganbarion)

Drawing inspiration from the well-known manga and anime series, One Piece World Seeker offers players the opportunity to assume the role of the beloved character, Luffy. The game immerses players in an expansive open world teeming with fortresses, urban centers, and other recognizable spots for enthusiasts of the franchise.

As players fill a particular gauge, Luffy can unleash powerful special attacks. Many abilities unlock as players invest time in skill development, which involves tackling various side missions. Additionally, a stealth element adds depth to the gameplay as Luffy can detect enemies through walls and neutralize them.

In this MMORPG, you will set sail on a fresh One Piece adventure in this world as you experience Luffy's perspective, engaging in epic battles and exploration in an expansive, seamless world.

2) Final Fantasy XV

Final Fantasy XV (Image via Square Enix)

Despite its tumultuous development, Final Fantasy XV emerges as a worthy addition to the acclaimed series. This MMORPG boasts top-tier graphics and introduces new gameplay features that enhance player freedom. Its plot is intriguing, and the game is impeccably designed and optimized.

Final Fantasy XV allows players to explore a vast open world without additional downloads or restrictions. The introduction of a dynamic combat system marked a departure from the series' traditional JRPG style. The game introduces a captivating ensemble of characters accompanying the main protagonist, making the plot all the more engaging.

Venture into this breathtaking open world, join your companions on a road trip of a lifetime, and witness stunning landscapes as you embark on a quest to reclaim your homeland from an unimaginable adversary. With an action-packed battle system, you can channel the power of your ancestors, execute thrilling combat maneuvers, and master weaponry, magic, and team-based attacks.

3) Astellia

Astellia (Image via Studio 8)

Astellia is a Korean fantasy MMORPG infused with anime-style aesthetics. It encompasses typical MMORPG features, including an open world, quests, character classes, character progression, and the perpetual pursuit of powerful equipment, all set against adorable anime characters.

However, what sets Astellia apart is its incorporation of elements from collectible card games into gameplay. Players can use cards to summon Astels, which are pet companions that bolster the hero's abilities and assist in battles. Up to three Astels can accompany the player, and strategically combining their abilities can make the hero nearly invincible.

Astels can fulfill roles such as attacking, healing, and defending; they can also be upgraded. The most potent Astell cards are obtainable through top-tier dungeons and participation in global events. Astellia offers a rich fantasy universe with its own history and various races, providing an immersive gaming experience.

4) Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom

Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom (Image via Level 5)

Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom is a Japanese MMORPG set in a whimsical fantasy kingdom. Players must manage multiple characters, switching between them strategically to complete quests and explore a sprawling open world.

The game emphasizes scavenging for valuable items, interacting with characters in cities and villages, and taking on intriguing side quests. The combat system stands out as it has transitioned from the first game's turn-based format to real-time action. The result is a dynamic gameplay experience with an array of attacks, aerial strikes, and spectacular combos.

Enemies are relentless, constantly attacking, making battles both challenging and captivating. Boss battles, featuring unexpected combinations of attacks and magic, are particularly exhilarating. Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom offers a grand narrative RPG experience that deserves your attention.

5) Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (Image via BNE Entertainment)

The most recent expansion in the Sword Art Online universe, known as Fatal Bullet, introduces an immersive multiplayer shooting encounter driven by the Unreal Engine 4. Despite its narrative departure from the initial series, gamers have the opportunity to cross paths with well-known personas, armaments, talents, and capabilities.

Gamers can cooperate to progress through the story, participate in 4v4 player-against-player skirmishes, and indulge in traditional deathmatch modes. Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet not only caters to fans of the anime but also appeals to enthusiasts of cooperative gameplay and team battles.

Experience an original story set in the Gun Gale Online world, create your avatar, explore devastated lands, and engage in thrilling third-person shooting in this RPG. As you journey through a world of guns, your choices will have consequences, shaping the outcome of your adventure.

From the vast open seas of One Piece World Seeker to the enchanting world of Final Fantasy XV and the strategic battles of Astellia, these games cater to a wide range of tastes. Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom and Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet round out our list, providing fantastic Japanese MMORPG experiences.

Whether you're an anime fan or just looking for engaging MMORPGs with stunning visuals, these titles will surely provide hours of entertainment.