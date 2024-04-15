5 best MMORPGs to try if you like World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft has become much more than a game for millions of players. Its in-depth gameplay, rich world, and dedicated community have turned it into a lifestyle. With very frequent updates, patches, and new events, this legendary MMO remains an evergreen classic. Even in 2024, WoW is very popular among fans of the genre.

World of Warcraft has been around for over three decades and has inspired multiple games, and its multiplayer aspects have flourished the MMO genre to new heights. If you too want to play more games that are similar to WoW, here we have five listed five games that you can try.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 MMORPGs you should try as a World of Warcraft fan

1. Final Fantasy XIV

The world of Final Fantasy but in an MMO! (Image via Squire Enix)

Final Fantasy XIV has been praised for its beautiful visuals, gripping story, and an array of immersive gameplay mechanics. Similar to World of Warcraft, this game allows players to explore a massive world, engaging in quests and dungeons with challenging bosses. Also present in the game is an in-depth crafting system, custom base-building options as well as various customizable character classes.

So, if you are into fantasy settings, Final Fantasy XIV will suit you just fine.

2. The Elder Scrolls Online

Take on the massive fantasy world of Elder Scrolls (Image via Bethesda)

Another popular MMORPG that provides a huge open world for players is The Elder Scrolls Online. This game, like World of Warcraft, features rich and immersive lore, dynamic battles, and various quests. Also, players can join factions, engage in PvP fights, and customize their characters to match their playing style.

Another reason why Elder Scrolls Online is highly sought after by many players is its setting. It’s set within the same universe as other fan-favorite Bethesda titles such as Skyrim and Oblivion. For gamers who prefer to see another perspective of this expansive universe, and love the deep storytelling and open-world exploration in World of Warcraft then you should give The Elder Scrolls Online a try.

3. Guild Wars 2

Gang up with your Guild and take on the monsters together (Image via NCSOFT)

Guild Wars 2 is an MMORPG that differentiates itself with its constantly updating event system, player-driven economy, and exciting combat mechanics. Like World of Warcraft, Guild Wars 2 creates possibilities for players to join factions or Guilds. The level of fellowship and team-based events in Guilds Wars 2 is rarely found in any other MMORPG of our time.

Also, the game has a unique class system that lets players tweak their abilities and stats to customize their play style. If you like the fast-paced gameplay of WoW and team-oriented exploration and gameplay then you should try out Guild Wars 2.

4. Black Desert Online

An immersive epic adventure unfolds (Image via Black Desert Online)

Black Desert Online is the most stylized MMO on this list. With its anime-style visuals, it is somewhat like Persona and Stellar Blade. Similar to World of Warcraft, it features many casual immersive activities like fishing, crafting, and trading. Black Desert Online is a Korean MMO. Initially, it was targeted exclusively for the Asian audience, but later it was released for the global market.

Many were concerned that the life sim aspects mixed with the RPG mechanics would be poorly received in the Western market, but after its release, Black Desert Online quickly gained a spot in the Western MMO circle. So if you enjoyed that in-depth immersion in World of Warcraft, you will most likely love the gameplay of Black Desert Online.

5. Star Wars: The Old Republic

Become the Weaver of your own fate (Image via EA)

Star Wars: The Old Republic is what many fans of the genre have dreamed of for years. If you are like many of us, who have grown up watching Star Wars movies, you must have at least once dreamed of being a part of the massive universe of Star Wars. Wield a lightsaber and the power of the force to fight the heretics and the evil empire as a Jedi or maybe embrace the dark side and let your rage flow through you and hack away the rebels with your red light saber as a Sith Lord.

Star Wars: The Old Republic is a game that offers all of this and more. You are the maker of your destiny. With its vast maps, in-depth combat, and a variety of online quests similar to World of Warcraft, Star Wars: The Old Republic is one of the best sci-fi MMOs ever made and it definitely deserves a playthrough.

Read more World of Warcraft-related articles here: