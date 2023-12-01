5 best starter classes in Black Desert Online

Black Desert Online is one of the top MMORPGs, comprising many different classes with a wide variety of skills. To be exact, there are currently 26 classes on offer, with two special styles called Succession and Awakening. Although each class boasts special talents and abilities for PvP and PvE, some definitely outshine others. Whether you're a new or returning player looking for the current meta starter classes in Black Desert Online, this is the guide for you.

This article will cover the five best starter classes to help you choose the perfect option for your playstyle. Besides being the easier classes to start, they are also great in the endgame with their Succession and Awakening versions.

Wizard, Berserker, and three other useful starter classes in Black Desert Online

1) Guardian

Players who want a low APM (actions per minute) class can pick this class without any doubt. This brawler class has a very low APM (actions per minute) compared to others, making it one of the easiest to master in Black Desert Online. While the Awakening version has very slow gameplay, the Succession comes with a much higher APM.

Overall, Guardian is a well-rounded class for a beginner, as it can serve you throughout the early-game grind to the end game. However, it is recommended to use Succession for PVP and Awaken Guardian for grinding in PvE.

2) Wizard

Wizard was another go-to class for beginners. However, thanks to the newer classes and the nerfs it got over time, Wizard lost its glory. That said, this is a caster class that can provide incredible support for allies with various buffs and healing.

For PvE, the wizard is very strong and easy to play because of its various AOE skills and ability to dish out long-range damage. Upon reaching level 56, you can unlock the Succession and Awakening skill kits, which will make this class even more desirable.

3) Lahn

If you want a class with a very high damage potential to wipe out large mobs of enemies, the Lahn class is an ideal option. This is a duelist class with lots of protection skills, great mobility, and the ability to crowd control.

Although Lahn has great damage potential, it is a squishy character, which makes it a glass cannon with a high-risk, high-reward play style. However, mastering its repertoire and movement will provide immense success in the PvP aspect of Black Desert Online.

4) Berserker

Berserker belongs to the original four classes in Black Desert Online. Its main weapon is a duel-handed axe, with the secondary being an ornamental knot, which makes it a fierce melee beast.

In PvE, Berserker is currently one of the easiest classes to grind with, thanks to its aggressive playstyle and ultimate crowd-control capability. The Awakening and Succession versions of this class have a lot of disparity in their playstyle. While the latter serves as a front-line tank with a large health pool and a lot of survivability, the Awakening Berserker plays the role of a ranged assassin with the Iron Buster weapon.

5) Striker

Similar to Guardian, Striker is also a brawler-style class that can play the role of a tanker in PvP. Despite having an aggressive playstyle with a few APM, it does well in the PVE grind. Due to its high damage and durability, Guardian is a low-risk but high-reward class to master.

Furthermore, it has magic resistance, which reduces the damage incurred from Magic Caster classes like Wizard in PvP. So, if you're a beginner looking for an easy class to master for both PvE and PvP, this is the perfect pick.