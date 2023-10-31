5 best Stasis weapons in Destiny 2

Alongside the launch of Beyond Light in Destiny 2, Bungie introduced a new Darkness subclass called Stasis. With its arrival, Guardians also got their hands on aspects and fragments, allowing them to make many synergistic builds using various weapons and armor. However, since there are numerous Stasis weapons available, it can take a lot of work to choose the best ones.

This article lists the best Stasis weapons in Destiny 2.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and based on the writer's opinion.

Conditional Finality, Cold Comfort, and other potent Stasis weapons in Destiny 2

1) Riptide

Riptide in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Riptide is one of the most hyped kinetic fusion rifles in the current Destiny 2 PvE meta, and the reason is its perk pool. The PvE perks combo that makes it one of the best is Auto-loading Holster and Chill Clip.

Furthermore, this fusion rifle comes with a Rapid-Fire frame with deeper ammo reserves. Guardians can get this weapon by playing crucible and decrypting crucible engrams.

The best perks to pair with this Stasis fusion rifle are:

Arrowhead Brake for increased recoil control and handling speed.

Enhanced Battery for increased magazine.

Auto-Loading Holster for auto-reload after a short time.

Chill Clip for slowing and freezing nearby targets.

2) Bump in the Night

Bump in the Night (Image via Bungie)

Next, we have an Aggressive Frame rocket launcher called Bump in the Night. This is one of the most potent DPS options inside the PvE content of Destiny 2. It has a unique perk pool consisting of some top-tier PvE options like Chill Clip, Auto-Loading Holster, and many more. Guardians can also pair it with their Stasis build to deal additional damage.

The most potent perks of Bump in the Night for PvE include:

Volatile Launch for increased blast radius.

Impact Casing for increased damage.

Auto-Loading Holster for auto-reload after a short time.

Chill Clip for slowing and freezing nearby targets.

3) Cold Comfort

Cold Comfort (Image via Bungie)

Currently, one of the most potent perks for pure damage in Destiny 2 is Bait and Switch, which is what this weapon comes with. Cold Comfort is an Aggressive frame rocket launcher with high damage potential inside the PvE content of Destiny 2. To get this weapon, Guardians need to do the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon.

The most potent PvE perks that Guardians should go for with Cold Comfort are:

Linear Compensator for increased Velocity, Blast Radius, and Stability.

Impact Casing for Increased Stability.

Impulse Amplifier for increased projectile speed.

Bait and Switch for increased damage.

4) Ager’s Scepter

Ager’s Scepter (Image via Bungie)

In the exotic section, we have a Kinetic trace rifle that can shoot a Stasis beam at enemies. Guardians can use this weapon with their Stasis builds quickly, as it can provide a ton of synergy with the aspects and fragments.

The exotic perk Ager’s Scepter comes with revolves around generating a Stasis beam that can slow and freeze any targeted enemy. Guardians can buy this exotic straight from the Exotic Archive at the Tower.

Exotic perk:- Final blows with this weapon generate a slowing burst around the defeated target.

5) Conditional Finality

Conditional Finality (Image via Bungie)

Conditional Finality is one of the most potent weapons within the PvP content of Destiny 2 right now. The reason behind its success is its exotic perk, which revolves around firing two different elemental bullets. Furthermore, landing almost every Stasis pellet will freeze targets, and Solar pellets will ignite targets.

To get this weapon, Guardians must defeat the final boss of the Root of Nightmares Raid, Nezarec.

Exotic perk:- Dual barrels split into Stasis and Solar damage.