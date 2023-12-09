5 best Warframes for Arbitration

Warframe offers its players various endgame missions to test their skills and farm different loot. These missions can be complex and will require proper meta-knowledge to complete. One of the most challenging is Arbitration. They are endless missions with increased difficulty and offer some of the best loot in-game.

These missions can be completed using any Warframe, but some are more helpful than others. That said, here's a list of the best Warframes for Arbitration.

What is Arbitration in Warframe?

Arbitrations are endgame missions with high difficulty and great loot (Image via Digital Extremes)

Arbitration missions are the elite version of the endless missions with high difficulty and offer excellent loot. They can be unlocked after completing the whole Star Chart, except for the Mutalist Alad V, the Jordas Golem, and the Zealoid Prelate.

After players have completed all the nodes, the Arbitration mission appears in the alert section. These missions are endless variants, like survival, defense, and excavation.

These missions have increased difficulty because of the tweaks in their types. For example, survival life support capsules provide 25% less life support, and the excavators work slowly, adding eighty more seconds to complete a dig.

Arbitration missions are also challenging because of the revive system. Upon death, players cannot be revived normally. Once a teammate is down, the other must use Resurgence tokens to revive them. A survival tower will appear where a player has died, where the tokens must be used.

These missions also offer players great loot, including various mods, Vituc Essence, Endo, and more.

Revenant, Wish, and three other best Warframes for Arbitration

1) Revenant

Revenant deals high damage and has great survivability (Image via Digital Extremes)

When playing Arbitration, players must focus on survivability. Revenant is perfect for dealing high damage and durability. The Warframe has one of the highest base shields in the game, with abilities that can do significant damage. Revenant is also immune to magnetic processes, making it an excellent choice for this mission.

Revenant's second Warframe ability, Mesmer Skin, makes it invincible for a while, helping players easily take down multiple waves in Arbitration without dying.

2) Wisp

Wisp is a great support and keeps the whole team alive (Image via Digital Extremes)

When going into Arbitration, players must remember support, and Wisp is the best supporting Warframe the game has. This Warframe's first skill, Reservoirs, can place down motes to increase movement speed, heal teammates, and debuff enemies. Wisp can also roar, amplifying damage as long as it is activated.

Wisp's job is to keep everyone alive during Arbitrations. One can build her with increased damage and duration for the best result.

3) Hildryn

Hildryn has excellent shield, making it highly durable (Image via Digital Extremes)

Hildryn has become excellent after the Abyss of Dagath update. It has the second-highest shield in the game, behind its Prime version. The Warfame is tanky and can deal significant damage with its abilities. Its second skill, Haven, can come in handy during Arbitration as it can provide a shield to nearby allies.

As Hildryn uses her shield instead of energy to use her abilities, one should use mods like calculated redirection or vigor to increase her shield.

4) Rhino

Rhino performs well because of Overguard and its buff ability (Image via Digital Extremes)

Rhino is one of the best picks for Arbitration because of its second and third abilities, Iron Skin and Roar. The former provides overguard, meaning the user can't be damaged or knocked down during the runtime of the ability. The latter can increase the damage dealt by Rhino and his teammates.

Players can increase the total iron skin they receive by increasing their ability, strength, and total armor.

5) Kullervo

Kullervo can deal damage in a wide range and has Overguard (Image via Digital Extremes)

Kullervo's second and third abilities make it a great pick for Arbitration. Its second ability, Recompense, attacks nearby enemies with daggers and heals Kullervo's health. But if its health bar is full, it receives Overguard, making it immune to knockdowns and damage.

Its third ability, Collective Curse, binds enemies to a curse. When one enemy receives damage, a portion of it is chained to other cursed enemies. Kullervo is resilient and has excellent crowd-clearing abilities, making it perfect for Arbitration.