5 best Warlock Runes in World of Warcraft Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft Season of Discovery is shaking things up with its new features and gameplay changes. A notable change this season is the revamped Rune system, which allows players to flex Warlocks as tanks, allowing them to take on more defensive roles. However, if you want to stay in the DPS lane, there are cool options for you to check out.

With Rune Engraving, players can find and unlock Runes in the open world. These Runes can be equipped into your armor for some powerful buffs and abilities. Each class gets its own set of Runes, and for Warlocks, we've got some top picks in the Season of Discovery.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Lake of Fire and other great Warlock runes in World of Warcraft Season of Discovery

1) Lake of Fire (Chest)

Lake of Fire is a powerful Rune that Destruction Warlocks must get in their kit in World of Warcraft Season of Discovery. It leaves a Lake of Fire on the ground, cranking up Fire damage dealt by both the Warlock and their Demon pet to affected enemies by another 40% for 15 seconds.

That's a massive 40% extra Fire damage from the Warlock. Given that Destruction Warlocks heavily rely on Fire spells, this Rune practically hands them a significant power boost.

To get Lake of Fire, grab Demolition Explosives from Zixil in the Hillsbrad Foothills. Head to Durnholde Keep, use the item on the rubble pile at coordinates 80 and 41, and loot the chest for the Rune.

2) Demonic Grace (Legs)

World of Warcraft Season of Discovery is bringing in ways to flex Warlocks as durable tanks. For those who want to try this path, Demonic Grace takes the spotlight among the Leg Runes. This active buff lasts six seconds, increasing dodge chance and critical strike chance by a whopping 30%. With this, you get a significant surge in Threat-generating damage while still dodging incoming attacks.

To get Demonic Grace, head to the Level 23 Elite Orc Incinerator Gar'im, lurking in a cave in the southeast part of the Redridge Mountains (coordinates 77, 85).

3) Demonic Pact (Legs)

Warlocks are one of the two classes that have access to pets in the World of Warcraft Season of Discovery. The Demonic Pact is a great Rune for your pet as it boosts its Critical Strike Chance. When the pet scores a critical hit, all party members receive the Demonic Pact effect, granting a spell and attack power boost.

The Demonic Pact effect lasts for 45 seconds, enhancing spell damage and healing by 10% of your spell damage or half of your level, whichever is higher. Subjugated demons, however, remain unaffected.

To acquire this Rune, make your way to Ratchet in the Barrens and interact with Grizzby at the Inn. Complete his quests by gathering various materials.

4) Metamorphosis (Gloves)

Metamorphosis in World of Warcraft Season of Discovery provides a set of Tanking abilities to Warlocks. This includes a significant boost in Armor, enhanced Threat Generation, and the transformation of core abilities into Tank-oriented ones that generate Threat. With these defensive skills, this Rune is essential for Tank Warlocks.

To obtain this Rune, you must complete a series of quests following the acquisition of the Orb of Des at the top of the Tower of the Ilgalar.

5) Haunt (Gloves)

Haunt is an essential Rune in the rotation of Affliction Warlocks, particularly in solo and PvP scenarios. This ability involves releasing a ghostly soul onto an enemy, causing damage, and boosting all Shadow damage dealt to that target by 20% over time. Upon the conclusion or dispelling of this Rune, the Warlock will be healed for the total damage it inflicted on the target.

Depending on your race, you can get Haunt by picking up a quest from an NPS.

