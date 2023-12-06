5 best Warrior runes in World of Warcraft Season of Discovery

The World of Warcraft Season of Discovery introduces notable changes to the game, diversifying playstyles for certain classes. Although there aren't major changes to the Warriors' playstyle, the new season grants them access to a more powerful kit. Warriors remain one of the strongest classes in the game, and these runes further enhance their already powerful abilities.

Rune Engraving allows players to discover and unlock Runes scattered across the open world. Once obtained, these Runes can be directly engraved onto armor pieces, offering valuable buffs and abilities. Each class receives a unique set of Runes, and here are our top picks for the Warrior class in the World of Warcraft Season of Discovery.

Warbringer and other great Warrior runes in World of Warcraft Season of Discovery

1) Warbringer (Chest)

Warbringer is arguably the best Chest rune for Warriors in World of Warcraft Season of Discovery. It significantly enhances warriors' mobility in combat, addressing one of the major weaknesses of the Warrior class by eliminating all movement-impairing effects when utilizing Charge, Intercept, or Intervene.

While it doesn't directly increase damage output, the rune mitigates the most significant issue of playing a Warrior. The Warbringer is available for purchase from Grizzby.

2) Raging Blow (Chest)

While the Warbringer stands out as the best Warrior Chest rune, Raging Blow is also a great choice for those who want to build a DPS Warrior. This rune allows you to unleash a powerful strike, dealing 100% weapon damage. However, it can only be used when under the effects of Enrage, Berserker Rage, or Bloodrage.

To acquire Raging Blow, you must give three Dragonslayer items to Alonso in Ashenvale, near the Stonetalon Mountains.

3) Frenzied Assault (Legs)

The Runes in the Legs slot are pretty much equal in terms of power, and it all boils down to your choice of weapon. Frenzied Assault is the best rune for Arms 2H Warriors. When wielding a two-handed weapon, your attack speed receives a massive 20% boost.

Depending on your race, you can acquire this rune in different ways. Forsaken warriors can obtain it by speaking to Penny Hawkins in the Inn in Brill, while Orc warriors need to speak to Zamja in Orgrimmar to defeat Gru'ark. Dwarves can acquire the rune by talking to the Innkeeper, Bruuk Barleybeard, in Ironforge and defeating Bruart as requested.

4) Endless Rage (Gloves)

There are five Warrior runes that can be equipped in the World of Warcraft Season of Discovery. While each of these runes is powerful, they seem to be effective only in specific builds and content. However, Endless Rage seems to be the only one that can cater to different playstyles.

This rune provides benefits across all specializations by boosting the generation of the primary resource, which is Rage. Warriors using this rune generate 25% more Rage from all the damage they deal.

To obtain Endless Rage, Warriors can locate the Horde Warbanner in the Crossroads and carry it to Northwatch Hold. Upon reaching the Alliance banner at the top of the hill, they can replace it, defeat the mob, and receive the Endless Rage Rune.

5) Devastate (Gloves)

Devastate is a powerful rune option in World of Warcraft Season of Discovery, particularly effective against high-HP enemies and elites, requiring players to accumulate stacks of Sunder Armor for optimal performance. It proves useful in endgame scenarios where durability is a factor. Sunder Armor deals 100% weapon damage, with a 10% increase per application of Sunder Armor already on the target.

The method to obtain this rune varies based on the player's race:

Human : Completion of the Monster Hunter kill quests in Old Town (Stormwind) near the LW/Skinning trainer.

: Completion of the Monster Hunter kill quests in Old Town (Stormwind) near the LW/Skinning trainer. Dwarf and Gnome : Fulfill the Monster Hunter kill quest in Kharanos (Wendigo Paw) to acquire the Devastate rune.

: Fulfill the Monster Hunter kill quest in Kharanos (Wendigo Paw) to acquire the Devastate rune. Night Elf : Collect the Severed Tiger Head, Severed Owl Head, and Severed Spider Head, then bring them to Delwynna in Darnassus (/way 63.3, 21.8) near the Leatherworking trainers.

: Collect the Severed Tiger Head, Severed Owl Head, and Severed Spider Head, then bring them to Delwynna in Darnassus (/way 63.3, 21.8) near the Leatherworking trainers. Orc and Troll: Finish the Monster Hunter kill quest in Razor Hill, obtaining Centaur, Harpy, and Quillboar heads to receive the rune.

Head to this link for more rune guides surrounding World of Warcraft Season of Discovery.