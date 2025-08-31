5 biggest returning features confirmed for Borderlands 4 at PAX West 2025

The Borderlands 4 showcase at PAX West 2025 shared quite a few new details about the upcoming open-world looter shooter game. While there is a ton of new content to look forward to, longtime fans will be delighted to know that many beloved features from past entries are making a comeback. Some skipped the last entry, making their return a pleasant surprise.

Ad

Here's every returning feature fans can check out in Borderlands 4 as showcased at PAX West 2025.

5 Major returning series features headed to Borderlands 4

1) Ultimate Vault Hunter Mode

UVHM has always been a series mainstay and was also available in Borderlands 3 (Image via 2K)

Also known as UVHM, the beloved New Game Plus system is back. Once players beat the story, they can start a new playthrough with their high-level characters and gear. This time, in addition to more powerful foes, players will encounter new trials and challenges across planet Kairos that will test if their builds and weapons are up to snuff to take on insurmountable odds.

Ad

Trending

Also Read: Borderlands 4 endgame explained: Specializations, UVHM, and more

2) Pearlescents

Pearlescents are known for their super-rare drop rates in Borderlands 1 & 2 (Image via 2K)

Pearlescents are a gear rarity tier first seen in Borderlands 1 via the Secret Armory of General Knoxx DLC. Distinguishable by their teal blue drop beams, this gear type had the rarest drop chance in the first two entries, but it did not make it into Borderlands 3. Now it's back in upcoming entry.

Ad

Read More: Borderlands 4 Twitch Drops: All rewards, schedule, and how to get them

3) Seasonal Events

Seasonal Events in Borderlands 3 featured unique foes and bosses (Image via 2K)

Borderlands 3 introduced periodic Seasonal Events - minor side content featuring new themes, areas, enemies, cosmetics, and loot that players could engage with outside of the main story for more loot and action.

Ad

Horrors of Kairos is confirmed to be the first event, set to feature a creepy theme, perhaps not unlike the Bloody Harvest Halloween event.

Also Read: Borderlands 4 post-launch DLC roadmap revealed

4) Eridium

Boss fights in Borderlands 2 and 3 are a great source of Eridium (Image via 2K)

Eridium, the iconic purple crystals, have been a series-wide currency since Borderlands 2. They are used for a variety of purposes in previous entries, including character upgrades, raid boss entry fees, and cosmetics.

Ad

Fans have been farming them for a long time. PAX West 2025 confirmed that Eridium will return and will be used for respeccing an endgame skill tree, perhaps among other uses, in Borderlands 4.

Read More: Borderlands 4 has "hundreds of feet" in open world verticality, Gearbox head claims

5) Invincible bosses

Vermivorous the Invincible from Borderlands 2 (Image via 2K)

Perhaps the least surprising entry on this list, the Invincibles are powerful raid bosses meant to be tackled in co-op. They have been a series staple to challenge players' crazy endgame builds, so no Borderlands experience is complete without them. Given the wild and crazy over-the-top designs of past raid bosses, we can't wait to see what's in store for Borderlands 4.

Also Read: 6 things about Borderlands 4 returning fans will find surprising

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Patil Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.



Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.



Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.



Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate. Know More