5 biggest returning features confirmed for Borderlands 4 at PAX West 2025

The Borderlands 4 showcase at PAX West 2025 shared quite a few new details about the upcoming open-world looter shooter game. While there is a ton of new content to look forward to, longtime fans will be delighted to know that many beloved features from past entries are making a comeback. Some skipped the last entry, making their return a pleasant surprise.
Here's every returning feature fans can check out in Borderlands 4 as showcased at PAX West 2025.
5 Major returning series features headed to Borderlands 4
1) Ultimate Vault Hunter Mode
Also known as UVHM, the beloved New Game Plus system is back. Once players beat the story, they can start a new playthrough with their high-level characters and gear. This time, in addition to more powerful foes, players will encounter new trials and challenges across planet Kairos that will test if their builds and weapons are up to snuff to take on insurmountable odds.
2) Pearlescents
Pearlescents are a gear rarity tier first seen in Borderlands 1 via the Secret Armory of General Knoxx DLC. Distinguishable by their teal blue drop beams, this gear type had the rarest drop chance in the first two entries, but it did not make it into Borderlands 3. Now it's back in upcoming entry.
3) Seasonal Events
Borderlands 3 introduced periodic Seasonal Events - minor side content featuring new themes, areas, enemies, cosmetics, and loot that players could engage with outside of the main story for more loot and action.
Horrors of Kairos is confirmed to be the first event, set to feature a creepy theme, perhaps not unlike the Bloody Harvest Halloween event.
4) Eridium
Eridium, the iconic purple crystals, have been a series-wide currency since Borderlands 2. They are used for a variety of purposes in previous entries, including character upgrades, raid boss entry fees, and cosmetics.
Fans have been farming them for a long time. PAX West 2025 confirmed that Eridium will return and will be used for respeccing an endgame skill tree, perhaps among other uses, in Borderlands 4.
5) Invincible bosses
Perhaps the least surprising entry on this list, the Invincibles are powerful raid bosses meant to be tackled in co-op. They have been a series staple to challenge players' crazy endgame builds, so no Borderlands experience is complete without them. Given the wild and crazy over-the-top designs of past raid bosses, we can't wait to see what's in store for Borderlands 4.
