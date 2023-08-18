5 most expensive resources in No Man's Sky

No Man's Sky offers an expansive universe along with robust base-building elements for players to explore. One can come across a variety of planets with unique flora and fauna. These planets also comprise many valuable resources which can be used either in crafting or simply traded for acquiring in-game currency called units. A handful of resources can, however, be too expensive to purchase.

No Man's Sky contains many vendors and terminals, from where items can be purchased by spending units. One is liable to come across some very pricey items along their journey. Players looking to buy them will benefit from this list which enables them to start saving units for such expensive purchases.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinions. The resource prices keep fluctuating and thus the list reflects the pricing as of this writing.

Somnal Dust and the four other most expensive resources in No Man's Sky

1) Somnal Dust

Somnal Dust is one of the expensive resources (Image via No Man's Sky)

Somnal Dust is one of the most expensive resources in No Man's Sky and can cost players around 1616 units each. It is worth noting that the prices of all resources are subject to change in the future.

This resource is also useful in crafting Whalesong Flute. It's one of the important components that players can use in the mission named Leviathan in the Loop. One can obtain Somnal Dust from Derelict Freighters as well.

Players can proceed to sell it following the mission since there is no other significant use for this resource. The usability of many items keeps fluctuating owing to consistent updates. Fans can refer to this guide to know about the five biggest updates that changed this game.

2) Ancestral Memories

Ancestral Memories is used in crafting Whalesong Flute (Image via No Man's Sky)

The Leviathan expedition is one of the most lauded updates to the game involving rare resources like Ancestral Memories. Yet again, this item is instrumental in Leviathan in the Loop mission.

Ancestral Memories is another item, along with Somnal Dust, which can be used to create Whalesong Flute. Additionally, it is also useful in crafting Memory Resonator. Despite having limited resources, this resource too is one of the priciest items in the game.

Although expensive, it won’t hurt a player's wallet as there is no dire need of buying this item. Those inquisitive about more precious items can peruse this list of five rarest things in this space exploration game.

3) Cursed Dust

Cursed Dust is important in refining process (Image via No Man's Sky)

The recent Interceptor update introduced many new aspects in the game like starships, jetpacks, and more. Cursed Dust is one of these new additions and happens to be expensive to acquire.

One can only acquire it in the form of a reward from the Bounty Master present in any of the outlaw stations. While this material is not used in crafting or cooking, it is important in the refining process.

Cursed Dust can be utilized to refine an item called Residual Goop. The Interceptor update in No Man's Sky is quite vast and also features starships as a major highlight. Avid fans can check out this article on how to get Sentinel Interceptor Starships.

4) Hexite

Hexite is useful in refining Gold and Nanite (Image via No Man's Sky)

Hexite also requires a lot of units to purchase. Fortunately, there are alternative methods to obtain it, other than buying it upfront. Players can acquire it as a reward for clearing out Nexus missions, from Guild Envoys, or while playing the Starbirth mission.

Hexite, unlike other resources on this list, is quite useful in crafting and refining. It is instrumental in crafting Consciousness Bridge and refining Gold. One can even use Hexite for refining Nanite Clusters.

Players will need to save a lot of units to buy multiple quantities of Hexite since the resource currently costs 654 units each. Those new to the game will benefit from reading this guide on best tips for beginners.

5) Platinum

One can mine asteroids to obtain Platinum (Image via No Man's Sky)

Platinum has been part of this game for a long time and has become one of the most expensive materials to obtain. At present, its value stands at 505 units each.

Despite its high price, fans can acquire it in many ways, one of which is simply mining asteroids they encounter along their journey. Players can even try to explore caves to stumble across some nodes that will reward Platinum along with other resources.

Platinum is the most useful resource on this list as it can be used in crafting a plethora of items like Cargo Scan Deflector, Sub-Light Amplifier, Pocket Reality Generator, and many others. Meanwhile, Combat enthusiasts can delve into this list of the five best multi-tool weapons to use.

Over time, No Man's Sky has evolved into a much more comprehensive experience, consisting of a wealth of activities to pursue. It is a great game for players who admire seamless exploration and wish to find a planetary settlement to play at their own pace.