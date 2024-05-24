There are many players who are looking for the fastest ways to make units in No Man's Sky in order to get their first billion units in no time. Units are the primary currency in the game and are used to purchase resources like elements, upgrades, starships, multi-tools, and exosuits. However, earning units the regular way - through trading and uploading discoveries to the Atlas - can be time-consuming.

This article lists the five fastest ways to make units in No Man's Sky.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 fastest ways to make Units in No Man's Sky

1) Storm Crystals foraging

Storm Crystals in No Man's Sky (Image via Hello Games)

Storm Crystals in No Man's Sky are worth 129,150 units each when sold at 0% demand. This means you'll only need eight of them to make a million units.

Storm Crystals are found in extreme-type planets that usually have some form of activated metal like emeril, cadmium, copper, or indium. These planets are commonly found in green and blue star systems.

After you land on such a planet, get your base computer down and build an exocraft geo bay of your choice to move around faster. Wait for an extreme storm to come in, which will spawn the bright Storm Crystals. Get on your exocraft and collect as many Storm Crystals as you can.

After collecting a few stacks, sell them to any passing pilot to avoid any economic fluctuations. You can make up to 2.6 million units for just four stacks of Storm Crystals, making this one of the fastest ways to make units in No Man's Sky.

Also read: How to quickly farm Carbon in No Man's Sky

2) Chlorine farming

Chlorine farming is one of the fastest ways to make Units in No Man's Sky (Image via Hello Games)

Chlorine is sold for 602 units each and can yield a lot of units when farmed in large quantities. It can be created in a medium or large refiner with a 1:1 ratio of oxygen and salt.

However, one of the many things the game doesn't tell you about this resource is that if you add it back into the refiner with a 2:1 ratio of oxygen and chlorine, the yield increases six times. For example, 10 oxygen and five chlorine yields 30 chlorine.

Add in a full stack of 9,999 oxygen and a half stack of 4,999 chlorine into the refiner, and you'll get seven rounds of 4,095 chlorine (4:05 minutes each round). You'll make 30,000 chlorine from doing this just once. You can then sell it all for a whopping 18 million units.

To industrialize this process, you can set up multiple refineries, gas extractors for oxygen, supply depots, supply pipes, and electromagnetic generators for power. Once set up, this becomes one of the fastest ways to make units in No Man's Sky.

3) Activated Indium mining

Activated Indium farming is one of the fastest ways to make Units in No Man's Sky (Image via Hello Games)

Activated Indium mining takes much less effort than chlorine farming while giving a much better yield. The process requires setting up one to three mining farms. However, activated Indium is found in planets in blue star systems. This can be hard to get to in the early game since it requires an Indium drive to be installed in your starship.

Once you find a planet with activated Indium, land on it and start scanning the environment with your analysis visor to find a decently classed mineral deposit. Construct up to four to five mineral extractors at the center of the deposit, where the yield is the strongest.

Now, set up as many supply depots as you can, and you'll have an inventory full of activated in Indium in no time. You can use a Hauler ship to transport all the stacks of Indium for sale.

Indium is sold for 949 units each, which translates to approximately 9.5 million units per 9999 stack. The farm can yield upwards of 100,000 indium in a 24-hour cycle, and the produce can be sold for around 4.4 million units. This makes activated Indium farming one of the fastest ways to make units in No Man's Sky.

Also read: Player partially recreates Helldivers 2 in No Man's Sky

4) Scrap Interceptor Ships

Corrupted sentinel on a dissonant planet in No Man's Sky (Image via Hello Games)

This process involves finding interceptor ships on dissonant planets and scraping them for items worth millions of units.

To do this, find a dissonant planet that harbors corrupted sentinels. Fly around till you find a sentinel that is grounded and appears to be mining.

Destroy the sentinel and you might get an echo locator. If you don't, find another one on the same planet, and you'll get your hands on the echo locator soon enough.

Use the echo locator in your inventory, and it will show you the nearest camp. Solve the puzzle by inputting the numbered glyphs in the terminal. Select locate dissonance spikes and show you the interceptor ship's location.

Before heading onwards, put a base computer down in the camp to find your way back to farm another ship. Once you reach the broken ship gather all the resources to repair it. After repairing, head to the space station’s starship outfitting bay and scarp the ship.

The items you’ll obtain will be worth around 30 million units. You can repeat the process to get billions of the currency, making this one of the fastest ways to make units in No Man's Sky.

5) Space Beggar

Space Beggar in Space Anomaly (Image via Hello Games)

The easiest way to get a lot of units in the early game is to become a space beggar in the Space Anomaly. The NMS community is very generous and tends to give away items worth multi-million units to random strangers aboard the space anomaly. While this can ruin someone’s game who's looking for a challenge, it can be of great value to someone who's looking to make some easy cash.

The success of this entire process depends on your luck as all you need to do is sit in the anomaly and wait until someone randomly transfers expensive resources to your inventory.

If you’re lucky, you'll get instantly rich. This is why this is one of the fastest ways to make units in No Man's Sky.

That covers all the fastest ways to make units in No Man's Sky. For more news and guides on the game, check out our other articles below: