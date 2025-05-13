5 Features we want to see in Light No Fire

Light No Fire is not a sequel to No Man's Sky but a continuation of things in a very different setting. Rather than exploring the universe, players can explore a vast, procedurally generated Earth-like planet. You can explore solo or with friends to uncover the secret of this world.

We know of a few features that have been confirmed, but there's so much we don't know, and even more left to the imagination. We've listed things players may appreciate to see featured in Light No Fire. Given what Hello Games has done with No Man's Sky over the years, some of the things mentioned could come to fruition eventually.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect just the writer's opinion.

These features would be a good fit for Light No Fire

Fishing

There's nothing quite like the allure of catching fish (Image via Hello Games)

With fishing being introduced in No Man's Sky (Aquarius Update), there's no doubt that the community would want this feature in Light No Fire. Few things are as relaxing as catching fish in different water biomes. Additionally, fish could yield resources, which may help craft other necessary items. If nothing else, fishing could be a fun pastime.

No build limit

Building wherever we want should be permissible (Image via Hello Games)

Much like in No Man's Sky, players would like the option to build anywhere they please. The sky should be the limit, and based on what we saw in the trailer, it may be coming. Building floating settlements seems like fun, and since we have rideable creatures, getting around would be a breeze.

Underwater exploration

The majestic (and terrifying) deep blue (Image via Hello Games)

With the introduction of No Man's World: Part 2, oceans got a major overhaul. Exploring the deep seas has now become a possibility, with the Earth-like planet in Light No Fire having oceans, it would be cool to have the ability to explore them. Players could be rewarded with rare resources or loot from sunken ships.

Quests and missions

Quests and missions would add a lot of flavor to the game (Image via Hello Games)

Quests and missions would be a nice addition to the game. With it being an open-world experience, players could be tasked with exploring and locating certain biomes, resources, or perhaps slaying a set number of enemy types. Upon completion, they would be rewarded. Since No Man's Sky has several quests, missions, and expeditions to choose from, this feature in Light No Fire would be an appreciable introduction.

Skills and abilities

Having to use skills and abilities would be rather cool (Image via Hello Games)

Skills and abilities would fit well with the open-world aspect. Taking a note from Valheim and the newly released RuneScape Dragonwilds, several skills could be added to the game, such as woodcutting, stonecutting, combat, and perhaps even cooking. It would ensure players progress at measured paces and explore the world in a rush.

