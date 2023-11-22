5 MMORPGs with the permadeath feature

MMORPGs that have the permadeath feature provide a thrilling gaming experience. This feature is popular due to its unforgiving nature, as it dictates that a character must be permanently removed upon their initial demise. The idea may seem extreme, especially considering the genre's emphasis on substantial time commitment and enduring progression.

Multiple titles have incorporated this feature, although most of them have made special servers or events to cater to this concept. Nonetheless, if you want to take on the challenge yourself, here are some of the MMORPGs that feature permadeath.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Diablo 4, RuneScape, and other MMORPGs with the permadeath feature

1) Diablo 4

Diablo 4's Hardcore mode features permadeath (Image via Blizzard)

Diablo IV's Hardcore mode is not designed for the faint-hearted. In this mode, any event leading to your character's demise, regardless of their level, time invested, or equipment, results in permanent death.

Only a select few fans of the series, comprised of experienced players and veterans familiar with past Diablo games, opt for the Hardcore mode.

By choosing this mode, you willingly accept the condition that any death in the game, excluding PVP battles, is irreversible. Once your character dies, there is no resurrection, and the only recourse is to embark on the journey anew by creating another character.

2) Wizardry Online

Wizardry Online features a unique take on the permadeath feature (Image via Gamepot)

Wizardry Online wasn't the most popular game back in the day, but it left a unique mark on the MMORPG genre with its incorporation of permadeath as a core aspect. While permadeath was a fundamental element, the designers took interesting twists to this feature.

Gamers had plenty of opportunities for resurrection, with diminishing chances after each death. This system offered players a chance to recover before facing the permanent loss of their characters.

3) RuneScape

RuneScape Ironman Mode features permadeath (Image via Jagex)

Veteran RuneScape players who seek the ultimate trial of skill and expertise should turn to Ironman Mode. With no trading, multiplayer interactions, or XP handouts, success here is earned through hard work.

If that doesn't sound challenging enough, Hardcore Ironman takes it a step further, introducing permanent death to the mix. This mode provides the full intensity of Ironman gameplay, with the added risk of losing everything permanently.

While you can purchase two additional lives during a character's journey, Jagex will not reverse the death of a Hardcore Ironman character under any circumstances, including connection issues or account hijacking.

4) Realm of the Mad God

Realm of the Mad God features permadeath in its core gameplay (Image via Level Eight)

While certain MMOs adopt permadeath later in their development, others embrace it as an integral part of their core design. Realm of the Mad God stands out as an action-shooter-fantasy adventure where frequent deaths are the norm.

All items belonging to the deceased character are lost, and you must go back to level 1 to begin a new journey. Fortunately, pets remain unaffected, and the game has a vault system that serves as a safeguard for items, allowing you to retain anything stored in it even after death.

5) Salem

Salem is an open sandbox MMORPG that incorporates permadeath as a core aspect. Set against the backdrop of the first Pilgrims, the game offers an immersive experience where you live as an explorer in the new world.

You can build settlements, acquire new skills, and interact with neighbors. The MMORPG is known to have a steep learning curve, adding to the challenge of its permadeath feature.

Learning advanced mechanics often involves consulting external resources like wikis, interacting with other players, or engaging in experimentation.

This wraps up our list of the best MMORPGs with the permadeath feature.