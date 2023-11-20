5 skills you should unlock first in ARK Survival Ascended

ARK Survival Ascended is the remake of Studio Wildcard's 2015 survival game. Just like its predecessor, it provides a survival experience set on an island with plenty of dangerous dinosaurs to avoid or defeat. The latest version features enhanced graphics with smoother animation and dynamic foliage, and has several upgrades and enhancements in the gameplay.

Coexisting with dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures is a dangerous endeavor. Nevertheless, you can improve your chances of survival by learning about your character's stats. In this article, we'll go over the best and most important character stats in ARK Survival Ascended, which will be useful in every scenario in the game.

Stamina, Health, and other stats you should upgrade first in ARK Survival Ascended

1) Health

Increasing Health stat increases HP (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Health is a reflection of your life value and it’s crucial for increasing survivability in ARK Survival Ascended. Raising this stat makes it easier to face tough enemies and withstand harsh environmental conditions. It also helps in enhancing the damage you can take from the dangerous wildlife in the game, and increases your capacity to survive against other players in PvP.

It is best to add 5-8 points in health and increase from there. But try to aim for 200-300 health because you can withstand most animals' few bites with at least 200 health, and headshots with at least 300 health.

2) Weight

Weight determines your ability to carry more goods, treasure, weapons, and supplies. Raising this stat will enable you to carry more items, which will come in very handy for early farming runs and be beneficial for your crafting projects as it progressively gets larger as the game progresses.

If you carry too much weight, you will obtain an Overencumbered status, which slows you down, and eventually, you won't be able to move at all. Resources in ARK Survival Ascended are simply too precious to waste or abandon, especially in the early stages of the game.

3) Stamina

Stamina allows you to perform basic activities longer (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Stamina determines how much time you can spend running, swimming, leaping, and engaging in other physically demanding activities. It's an extremely crucial stat in ARK Survival Ascended because even simple tasks like gathering materials require it. Increased Stamina will also allow you to work for longer periods of time and boost your endurance in all conditions.

When you start, you can add 2-5 points to your stamina statistic, but you do not need to spend more points there again. 200 is sufficient in most situations, even in the end game. However, if you want to move quickly or use melee weapons, you can add additional points later.

4) Fortitude

Fortitude increases your resistance to harsh environments (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Fortitude enhances your ability to withstand harsh weather conditions and wildlife-induced injuries. Additionally, it also strengthens your defenses against harm, lessens the effects of Torpidity, and prolongs the period of time it takes for you to die from hypo- or hyperthermia.

Fortitude makes you stronger, and it’s especially helpful when you’re in a harsh environment, such as the northern portion of the Island.

5) Melee Damage

Melee Damage comes in handy during the early stages of the game (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Melee Damage ensures that you have the means to defend yourself if necessary, and increasing your stats will improve the efficiency of your combat and harvesting effectiveness.

The Melee Damage stat is crucial in fights, especially in the early stages of the game, since your chances of surviving are higher the faster you can defeat the enemies and vicious creatures. It also affects how well you can use tools, and how much you can acquire in terms of resources.

By upgrading these stats in ARK Survival Ascended, you should be able to navigate through the early game more easily.