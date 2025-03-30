6 games like Diablo 4 to try in 2025

Blizzard's Diablo 4 is doing a lot to keep people excited about ARPGs here in 2025, but what about other titles in the same vein? After all, there is a new season coming in April 2025, but what if that’s too much time to wait? Or perhaps you just want to go back to something new, or perhaps retro?

There’s a lot to love in the genre right now, that’s for sure. Whether you want the focus to be on loot, or perhaps your superior build, let’s talk about some games that are similar to Diablo 4, without quite being the same experience.

Games to try like Diablo 4 in 2025

1) Grim Dawn

Grim Dawn is definitely a classic worth returning to in the ARPG space (Image via Crate Entertainment)

Grim Dawn is a game that I recently came back to, that really reminded me why I love ARPGs like Diablo 4 in the first place. It’s a little retro, sure, but it has all the challenge, cool class options, build potential, and amazing loot that I’ve come to love in ARPGs. Grim Dawn is primarily a solo experience, but you can definitely co-op in it.

However, it was designed for people who simply want to go through a great, grimdark story, destroy evil, and pick better and better equipment. It’s cheap, it’s often on sale, and has so much content to get through. If you’re looking to burn a few hours while you wait on more Diablo 4 content this year, why not try Grim Dawn?

2) Path of Exile 2

Path of Exile 2's got a hot update on the way, and is in general, just amazing fun to play (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Yes, I know technically Path of Exile 2 isn’t quite out yet — it’s in Early Access. That said, it is receiving an update on April 4, 2025, that adds a new class (Huntress), many changes to the endgame, and several new Ascendancies to try. It’s an incredibly fun, often challenging ARPG. It’s very much a different beast than Diablo 4, in terms of how you build your characters, and how flexible it is too.

D4 and Path of Exile 2 are in the same family, but they have very different ideas on what makes the game fun. The ability to start with a base class, and then pick and choose skills and passives from other classes is such a cool thing to see, and I love how PoE 2 feels, looks, and plays. It’s worth investing the 30 bucks for PoE 2's Early Access.

3) Diablo 2 Resurrected

D2 is arguably the most popular game in the series (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Why wouldn’t there be another Diablo game on a Diablo 4 list? I could have gone with Diablo 3, which admittedly has a more arcadey, beat ‘em up feel to it. However, when it comes to what I prefer, I like the slower, more grindy feel of Diablo 4 Resurrected — especially when it comes to playing it with a controller and being able to bind multiple abilities, without going through the tedious keybind system/hotkeys that come with a keyboard/mouse experience.

Diablo 2 Resurrected wasn’t necessary to keep excitement high for the classic ARPG — but it sure did help. It’s improved in so many ways, and is still a brilliant remaster even if they did make the cursed decision to remove LAN gameplay. It’s got all the fun of the Diablo franchise in a classic, memorable package.

4) Hades 2

The "loot" in this game comes in the form of things like godlike boons, but they're still devastating and important (Image via Supergiant Games)

I can already hear people getting up in arms about this choice, but hear me out. I know it’s not a loot fest, but it is an intense, action-packed ARPG, where every choice of your build matters. You just seldom get much of a say-so in exactly what you get. It all becomes a matter of making the most out of what you have.

Hades 2, for that reason, is an excellent pick for an ARPG like Diablo 4. One of the more important parts of that ARPG is getting a perfect build and blasting through content as safely and skillfully as possible. There are few games out there right now where I think making an overpowered build is quite as fun, as in Hades 2.

5) V Rising

Being a Vampire is pretty rad, after all (Image via Stunlock Studios)

V Rising is an ARPG I certainly have been meaning to put more hours into, and I think now might be as good a time as any. In several ways, it’s in a similar vein — no pun intended — to Diablo 4. The Vampire-themed ARPG has all the challenge and thrills of D4, with a slightly different focus.

You need to consume the blood of your foes, avoid the daylight, all the while tackling incredible boss battles. It can be hard to grind up better weapons in V Rising admittedly, but that doesn’t stop me from logging in and grinding away to try and get as many upgrades as possible. From sharp gameplay to a really cool aesthetic, there’s a lot to like about V Rising.

6) Torchlight 2

Torchlight 2 was the peak of the franchise, in our opinion (Image via Arc Games)

This is another retro pick, but it’s a game that holds pretty fond memories for me. Torchlight 2 is just so much fun. You can do a lot with the classes, though my favorite will always be the Engineer: big cannons, mines, and tons of damage. There are other great classes in the classic ARPG, but I just want my big guns and high DPS.

Many people say Torchlight 3 doesn’t count — it didn’t deliver quite like the previous iteration did in some opinions. It’s an easier game than some of the ones on this list, but that doesn’t make it a bad game. It’s a more casual monster slaying experience. If that’s what you’re looking for, I think Torchlight 2 is certainly the way to go. It's a casual, charming retro ARPG with a lot to love.

