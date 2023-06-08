All Bellum Twitch Drop rewards in Rust and how to get them

The June 2023 update has brought numerous positive changes to Rust, and has also shown up with a brand new Twitch Drop scheme. From June 11, 2023, to June 17, 2023, players will have exclusive access to earn the featured Twitch Drops that Facepunch Studios has generously partnered with the streaming platform to provide.

All you have to do is watch one of the specified streamers that are partnered with Facepunch for the drop event. Make sure you don't miss out on these cosmetics with the upcoming June 2023 Bellum Twitch Drops.

How to earn Rubius Metal Facemask, Ricoy Assault Rifle skin, Bellum small wooden box, and more in Rust

Since the latest rendition of Twitch Rivals, Facepunch has announced a brand new wave of Twitch Drops with its June 2023 update. This has been organized to support the Bellum, a Hispanic community event featuring a few streamers such as Auronplay, Grefg, Ricoy, and many more.

Viewers must have their Steam and Twitch accounts linked via Facepunch's official Twitch Drops website, with Rust in their game library, to earn the rewards. While owning the title is not a pre-requisite, they must purchase it within a period of six months in order to access the rewards. These prizes are neither tradable nor marketable, and are exclusively paired with the viewer's inventory.

What are Generic and Streamer-specific Drops?

There are a total of 15 Twitch drops, two of them being generic, and the rest streamer-specific. Generic Drops are earned by simply tuning into any Rust stream that has the Drops Enabled tag attached to it. Players can watch their favorite Rust streamers for the Generic Drops.

Streamer-specific Drops, as the name suggests, are certain variants associated with a number of partnered streamers for the Bellum event, much like Twitch Rivals 3. These are exclusive for the creators, and can only be earned by watching their streams for two hours.

Generic Drops

Generic Rust Twitch Drops (image via Facepunch Studios)

For the Bellum event, the Generic drops are:

Small wood box

Sheet metal door

Streamer-specific drops

Streamer-specific drops (image via Facepunch Studios)

The Streamer-specific drops for the Bellum event include the following cosmetics:

auronplay's Large wood box

rubius's Metal facemask

TheGrefG's Semi-automatic rifle

rivers_gg's Python revolver

ibai's Sheet metal double door

elxokas's Bandana

ElSpreen's Wooden door

Carola's Garage door

Ricoy's Assault Rifle

knekro's Pump shotgun

Agustabell212's Thompson

Silithur's Rocket launcher

IlloJuan's Sleeping bag

Streamer-specific drops (image via Facepunch Studios)

The June 2023 update has had a fruitful response and these new Twitch Drops are a great initiative by Facepunch to keep the community engaged and entertained. For more Rust news and beginner-friendly guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

