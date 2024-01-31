All Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph objectives and rewards for MMXXIII

Moments of Triumph returns in Destiny 2 for the Lightfall expansion, allowing players to collect Triumph scores by completing different objectives. However, most of these are tied to Year 6, after the launch of Nightfall, with the additional benefit of being retroactive. Thus, players can find many of their objectives completed, with a few others awaiting a response.

This article lists every triumph from the Moments of Triumph 2023. Players can complete 26 triumphs for the MMXXIII seal out of the 30 listed. Note that the seals available with Moments of Triumph cannot be gilded in any way.

Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph for Year 6 is scheduled to run from January 30 to June 4, 2024.

Every objective for Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph Year 6

The following is a list of every objective under the MMXXIII seal in Destiny 2 Season of the Wish:

Paracausal Adventurer: Complete Y6 Dungeon and Raids, including Crota's End, Root of Nightmares, Ghosts of the Deep, and Warlord's Ruin.

Complete Y6 Dungeon and Raids, including Crota's End, Root of Nightmares, Ghosts of the Deep, and Warlord's Ruin. Lightfall-Legendary: Complete all Lightfall campaign missions in Legendary difficulty.

Complete all Lightfall campaign missions in Legendary difficulty. Action Hero: Complete all Public Events of Neomuna in Heroic.

Complete all Public Events of Neomuna in Heroic. Cartographer: Complete all Lost Sectors of Neomuna.

Complete all Lost Sectors of Neomuna. They're Not Dolls: Collect all seven Action Figures in Neomuna.

Collect all seven Action Figures in Neomuna. Terminal Treasures: Open Terminal Overload activity chests. Using Terminal key grants bonus progress.

Open Terminal Overload activity chests. Using Terminal key grants bonus progress. Take a Strand: Inflict Strand debuffs on targets.

Inflict Strand debuffs on targets. Restored and Remembered: Restore damaged memorials in the Hall of Heroes in Neomuna.

Restore damaged memorials in the Hall of Heroes in Neomuna. Honorary Cloud Strider: Claim all rewards from Nimbus on Neomuna.

Claim all rewards from Nimbus on Neomuna. Root of Nightmares: Complete the Root Raid on any difficulty.

Complete the Root Raid on any difficulty. Crota's End: Complete the Crota's End Raid by running all the encounters.

Complete the Crota's End Raid by running all the encounters. Arise: Complete Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon.

Complete Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon. Collect the Debts of Kings, O Vengeance Mine: Complete Warlord's Ruin Dungeon by running all encounters.

Complete Warlord's Ruin Dungeon by running all encounters. Unbound, Unbent: Complete "We Stand Unbroken" questline.

Complete "We Stand Unbroken" questline. Big Game Banisher: Defeat Champions and bosses in Defiant Battlegrounds playlist.

Defeat Champions and bosses in Defiant Battlegrounds playlist. Scourge of Light: Defeat enemies using Season of Defiance weapons.

Defeat enemies using Season of Defiance weapons. Fully Salvaged: Complete "Into the Depths" questline.

Complete "Into the Depths" questline. Mechanical Depth: Complete encounters in the new depth tier of Deep Dive.

Complete encounters in the new depth tier of Deep Dive. Deep Reserves: Defeat enemies with Season of the Deep weapons.

Defeat enemies with Season of the Deep weapons. Hook, Line, Sinker: Catch a fish from anywhere.

Catch a fish from anywhere. Sisters and Swords: Complete "The Bladed Path" questline.

Complete "The Bladed Path" questline. Elemental Covens: Complete Savathun's Spire with a full fireteam of Arc, Void, and Solar subclasses.

Complete Savathun's Spire with a full fireteam of Arc, Void, and Solar subclasses. Acolyte's Offerings: Complete Altars of Summoning encounters in any difficulty.

Complete Altars of Summoning encounters in any difficulty. Red Tithings: Defeat enemies using Season of the Witch weapons.

Defeat enemies using Season of the Witch weapons. Arcane Knowledge: Identify all Minor Arcana at the Lectern.

Identify all Minor Arcana at the Lectern. The Parting Glass: Complete "Wishing All the Best" questline.

Complete "Wishing All the Best" questline. Lair Crawler: Complete pathways in Riven's Lair and earn bonus progression in The Coil.

Complete pathways in Riven's Lair and earn bonus progression in The Coil. Riven's Lair: Open chests inside Riven's Lair or The Coil.

Open chests inside Riven's Lair or The Coil. By the Breath of Sol: Complete Exotic mission "Starcrossed" using a fireteam full of Solar subclasses.

Complete Exotic mission "Starcrossed" using a fireteam full of Solar subclasses. Weapon Proficiency: Defeat enemies in the Dreaming City. Earn bonus progress from seasonal activities.

Moments of Triumph Year 6 in Destiny 2 triumphs (Image via Bungie)

As mentioned, completing 26 of the aforementioned 30 triumphs will be enough to unlock the Destiny 2 MMXXIII seal. Additional rewards include a T-shirt Token upon completing five triumphs, a Ghost Shell upon completing 14 triumphs, and an Exotic Sparrow for completing 21 triumphs.