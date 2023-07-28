All Diablo 4 Brutal Malignant Hearts tier list

Diablo 4 offers a healthy amount of content in the form of quests, five distinct classes, a variety of skills to experiment with, and more. Players have tremendous freedom to tweak their build to tackle the myriad enemy types with ease. Season of the Malignant adds additional content and mechanics for fans to engage with. The most stand-out feature of this season is the Malignant Hearts.

Diablo 4 fans can come across hearts belonging to four categories: Wrathful, Devious, Vicious, and Brutal. Each heart type is crucial in imparting robust buffs to players, and one can even avail of certain class-specific hearts. Players inclined to partake in higher World Tiers must make note of the best Brutal Malignant Hearts from this tier list to strengthen their character build.

Which are the best Diablo 4 Brutal Malignant Hearts?

Diablo 4’s Season of the Malignant offers a total of 32 hearts, from which there are 20 class-specific hearts to choose from. Brutal Malignant Hearts grant defensive buffs to players and are color-coded blue.

Fans will acquire a robust amount of Jewelry as loot and hearts can be socketed to ones with Infested Sockets present on them. Those unaware of the new mechanics can peruse this in-depth guide about Caged Hearts, Infested Sockets, and more.

S-Tier

The following are the best Brutal Malignant Hearts in the game:

Lionheart: Players gain an additional percentage of barrier generation. Furthermore, they can also heal a small amount of life in instances when the barrier stays active.

Players gain an additional percentage of barrier generation. Furthermore, they can also heal a small amount of life in instances when the barrier stays active. Resurgent Life: When a player’s life drops below a certain threshold (around 40-60%) then this heart offers additional healing from every source.

Lionheart is not restricted to any specific class and, thus, is a potent heart to strengthen the barrier. Resurgent Life is tied to the Barbarian and is ideal for players looking for a robust defense.

A-Tier

The following hearts are also quite effective:

Revenge: Players can suppress a small percentage of incoming damage. Whenever one resorts to Macabre, Defensive, or Subterfuge skill, the damage not only gets amplified massively but also deals a lot of fire damage to foes in the vicinity.

Players can suppress a small percentage of incoming damage. Whenever one resorts to Macabre, Defensive, or Subterfuge skill, the damage not only gets amplified massively but also deals a lot of fire damage to foes in the vicinity. The Decrepit Aura: When surrounded by at least five enemies, players are offered an aura that inflicts a curse on them coupled with Decrepify for a span of a few seconds.

Revenge can be utilized by fans playing with any of the five classes in the game. The Decrepit Aura is exclusive to the Necromancer and can aid players in tackling multiple aggressive enemies easily by inflicting curses.

B-Tier

The following Brutal Malignant Hearts can be classified under this tier:

The Agitated Winds: This heart triggers a Cyclone Armor whenever a player is surrounded by some enemies (around 8-13). This effect can be used only once in a span of 10-20 seconds.

This heart triggers a Cyclone Armor whenever a player is surrounded by some enemies (around 8-13). This effect can be used only once in a span of 10-20 seconds. Trickery: Resorting to a Subterfuge skill will unleash an unstable decoy trap. This trap not only taunts the adversaries but also explodes after a short duration of time, dealing massive shadow damage. This only happens once every five seconds.

The Agitated Winds is reserved for fans who use Druid class. Trickery, on the other hand, pertains to the Rogue class and serves as an excellent defensive bonus. Players can check out this article covering all the Rogue Malignant Hearts.

C-Tier

The following are some of the least robust hearts in this season associated with the Brutal category:

Spellbreaking: Players impacted by any elemental damage are imparted additional resistance to the particular element that caused the damage for a few seconds.

Players impacted by any elemental damage are imparted additional resistance to the particular element that caused the damage for a few seconds. Prudent Heart: Fans become immune for a while whenever they lose a certain percentage of life in a single attack from an enemy. This immunity bonus can only be availed once within 10 seconds.

Spellbreaking can only be used by a Sorcerer and only offers resistance from the element that damages the player, which is quite situational. One can use Prudent Heart regardless of the class they are playing as. However, the duration of immunity is not worth it, making it the least effective heart.

Diablo 4 has received a significant amount of updates ever since its launch, thereby making changes in gear balancing and other aspects. Avid fans can keep an eye out for the campfire chat today for more information and refer to this guide on where to watch it.