All Diablo 4 Lunar Awakening rewards, mechanics, schedule, and more

The Diablo 4 Lunar Awakening event is a limited-time celebration of the Lunar New Year 2024. Whether in the Eternal or Seasonal realms, players can participate to earn some unique rewards. So, if you're interested in earning some fantastic event-themed ornaments, consider playing this event.

In this article, we'll go over everything you need to know about starting the Lunar Awakening event, including its mechanics and rewards.

When is the Diablo 4 Lunar Awakening event going to end?

The Diablo 4 Lunar Awakening event kicks off on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, and will continue until February 20, 2024.

Follow these steps to start it:

Head to the town of Ked Bardu.

Find and talk to Ying-Yue.

After talking, you can head out to find Lunar Shrines.

Here are the new additions and features in the Lunar Awakening event:

Additional XP

Increased movement speed

Unique shrine-dependent variants

Diablo 4 Lunar Awakening Shrines and Ancestral Favors, explained

Once you start the Lunar Awakening event, you'll find Lunar Shrines throughout the Sanctuary. These differ from regular shrines as they come with a dragon head. Look for the purple asterisk on the minimap to see these shrines.

After finding one, interact with the Lunar Shrine to start an event. This event comes with mastery objectives, like protecting the Lunar Celebrants and cleansing Lunar Shrines from miserly spirits. These Lunar Shrines will also provide you with some benefits, including:

50% XP Gain per Monster Kill

30% Movement Speed

Power Bonus

Event Reputation per Monster Kill

Upon completing this event, you will get Ancestral Favor, which you can use to unlock themed loot or farm Glyph XP in Diablo 4.

This Ancestral Favor also has a reputation progress bar up to Tier 10, comprising unique rewards you can claim from Ying-Yue. The best way to farm this Ancestral Favor reputation is by defeating enemies while blessed by the Lunar Shrine. So, every time you find a Lunar Shrine, remember to use them as they are the quickest way of earning Ancestral Favor.

However, you can also run various Dungeons with Ancestor's Favor to get Ancestral Favor in Diablo 4.

These rewards include,

Tier 1: 10,000 Gold + Greater Awakened Spoils cache

10,000 Gold + Greater Awakened Spoils cache Tier 2: 25,000 Gold + Lunar Scepter wand cosmetic

25,000 Gold + Lunar Scepter wand cosmetic Tier 3: 50,000 Gold + Greater Awakened Spoils cache

50,000 Gold + Greater Awakened Spoils cache Tier 4: 75,000 Gold + The Dragon's Courage two-handed axe cosmetic

75,000 Gold + The Dragon's Courage two-handed axe cosmetic Tier 5: 100,000 Gold + Greater Awakened Spoils cache

100,000 Gold + Greater Awakened Spoils cache Tier 6: 125,000 Gold + Moonshot Bow bow cosmetic

125,000 Gold + Moonshot Bow bow cosmetic Tier 7: 150,000 Gold + Greater Awakened Spoils cache

150,000 Gold + Greater Awakened Spoils cache Tier 8: 200,000 Gold + The Dragon's Tapestry body marking

200,000 Gold + The Dragon's Tapestry body marking Tier 9: 250,000 Gold + The Moon's Bounty mount trophy cosmetic

250,000 Gold + The Moon's Bounty mount trophy cosmetic Tier 10: 300,000 Gold + Moonborn Stallion mount

All Diablo 4 Lunar Awakening rewards: Lunar Garments

The Diablo 4 Lunar Awakening event offers fantastic loot. Besides the other rewards, this event has many Lunar Awakening-themed cosmetics, which you can buy using Platinum. These cosmetics include,

Beast of the Lonely Moon (Druid armor)

Shade of the Lonely Moon (Necromancer armor)

Dragon of the Lonely Moon (Mount armor)

Dancer of the Lonely Moon (Rogue armor)

Scholar of the Lonely Moon (Sorcerer armor)

Knight of the Lonely Moon (Barbarian armor)

If you're wondering where to buy the ornaments, visit Tejal's in-game shop.

That covers all you need to know about the Diablo 4 Lunar Awakening event. For more Diablo 4-related content, follow Sportskeeda.