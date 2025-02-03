All Exotic armor changes in Destiny 2 Episode Heresy Act I

Destiny 2 Heresy Act I is just a day away from launch. Players worldwide are gearing up for the final entry in Light vs. Darkness saga, where Bungie has prepared several core changes to the sandbox. Some changes affect the all-important Exotic gear pieces, whether armor or weapon. This leads players to take a different approach with their builds every season.

This article lists the important changes made to some of the Exotic armor pieces in Episode Heresy. It is important to note these updates before Heresy Act I, as some changes will be significant and can either make or break a build.

Disclaimer: Some notes mentioned here are based on Bungie's official website.

Destiny 2 Exotic armor changes in Heresy Act I

1) Buffs

Gwisin Vest in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The following list showcases all Exotic armor pieces getting buffed with Heresy Act I:

Foetracer: Increased duration of weapon damage.

Increased duration of weapon damage. Geomag Stabilizers: Increased super energy gains from Ionic Traces up to 7%. The new addition allows the Exotic to start with six Bolt Charges.

Increased super energy gains from Ionic Traces up to 7%. The new addition allows the Exotic to start with six Bolt Charges. An Insurmountable Skullfort: A new addition now grants energy to Arc melee with any melee hit.

A new addition now grants energy to Arc melee with any melee hit. Renewal Grasp: Increased gain rate of Frost armor.

Increased gain rate of Frost armor. Gwisin Vest: New additions grant Super based on hits, and the armor now emits a cloud of weakening smoke upon exiting invisibility. Its maximum possible Super energy gain was improved.

New additions grant Super based on hits, and the armor now emits a cloud of weakening smoke upon exiting invisibility. Its maximum possible Super energy gain was improved. Secant Filaments: An added feature allows players to gain class ability energy with kills while Devour is active.

2) Reworks:

Speaker's Sight in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The following list showcases all Exotic armor pieces undergoing adjustments and reworks with Heresy Act I:

Stormdancer's Brace: Damage increase per stack buffed, at the cost of energy refund. Blink cost was reduced.

Damage increase per stack buffed, at the cost of energy refund. Blink cost was reduced. Radiant Dance Machines : The new addition allows players to experience increased airborne effectiveness, range, and accuracy for their Primary ammo weapons while activating all dodge effects by counting each dodge as real dodges. Primary multi-kills will grant dodge energy. Dodge charges can be gained with kills if the energy is full.

: The new addition allows players to experience increased airborne effectiveness, range, and accuracy for their Primary ammo weapons while activating all dodge effects by counting each dodge as real dodges. Primary multi-kills will grant dodge energy. Dodge charges can be gained with kills if the energy is full. Citan's Ramparts: Increased Barricade health. Earlier penalties related to Barricade cooldown and duration were removed.

Increased Barricade health. Earlier penalties related to Barricade cooldown and duration were removed. Ursa Furiosa: Perk grants grenade energy instead of Super energy.

Perk grants grenade energy instead of Super energy. Khepri's Horn: An added benefit allows players to spawn a Sunspot upon damaging combatants.

An added benefit allows players to spawn a Sunspot upon damaging combatants. Speaker's Sight: The Healing Turret no longer targets allies with full health.

The Healing Turret no longer targets allies with full health. Verity's Brow: An added feature now allows players to gain increased grenade energy when the perk is active.

One important nerf has been scheduled for the Hunter Exotic Class Item, where the maximum energy refund for Silkstrike and Golden Gun has been reduced.

