All new Exotic weapons and gear in The Division 2 Y7S1 Crossroads

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 received a much-needed infusion of new gear of both Exotic and rare variants with the launch of Season 1: Crossroads, of the Year 7 content pipeline. Like previous seasonal offerings, these gear items have been distributed among the loot pool but can be somewhat target-farmed by any dedicated group or individual.

Ad

Gear in Tom Clancy's The Division 2 can be broken up into two major categories: rarity-based and potency-based. Rarity-based gear is basically an indication of a player's progression through the world tiers and reaching higher levels. Meanwhile, potency-based gearing effectively provides more stats and, in turn, player power, enabling greater build crafting (such as Exotic gear with special Talents or gear sets with powerful set bonuses, and so on).

Every new piece of gear in Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Y7S1 Crossroads

How loot allocation changes farming patterns on a daily basis (Image via Massive Entertainment)

Before we list down every new piece of gear in the new season of Tom Clancy's The Division 2's seventh year, it should be noted that itemization within the game world is not limited to any specific content or activity. Players can freely tackle open-world activities, engage in matchmade activities such as Countdown and Summit, and take on endgame encounters like the Paradise Lost Incursion or the raids to obtain gear.

Ad

Trending

The easiest way to quickly farm up a large number of gear in The Division 2 is through open-world or Living World activities, in zones where the desired gear is allocated for the day. Those who cannot find their preferred piece can try their luck in the Summit or the Countdown, where one can select any specific gear or brand type to target. With that said, here is all the new gear coming with The Division 2 Y7S1 Crossroads:

Ad

Pakhan - Exotic RPK-74 Light Machine Gun

Honestly, it's good but not mindblowingly good Exotic talent (Image via Massive Entertainment)

This is a returning Exotic weapon from Tom Clancy's The Division, albeit with a slightly altered Exotic Talent, also named Pakhan, which states:

Ad

"Each kill with this weapon grants a stack of 75% Magazine Size to the next magazine, up to 4 stacks."

The weapon comes with pre-installed mods that provide the following benefits:

Muzzle: +10% Reload Speed

Optics: +15% Weapon Damage

Underbarrel: +15% Crit Chance

Magazine: +20 Rounds

Nimble Holster - Exotic Holster

Thankfully, this is not the PTS version (Image via Massive Entertainment)

This is another returning gear piece from the original Division title, and again, with a slightly altered Exotic Talent called Bob and Weave, which grants The Division 2 players the following bonus:

Ad

"For PvE: Receive 5% Repairs for every 1m run in cover-to-cover. Damage taken while doing a cover-to-cover is healed over 10s."

"For PvP: Receive 3% Repairs for every 1m run in cover-to-cover. Damage taken while doing a cover-to-cover is healed over 10s."

While this Exotic was broken and made players functionally immortal in certain cases, it has since been nerfed a little and still offers a respectable defensive bump. The gear rolls with the following attribute bonuses:

Ad

Attributes

- Red Core

- Critical Hit Chance

- Critical Hit Damage

Also read: New Exotic pieces and gear set for The Division 2 Y6S3

Tinkerer - Exotic Mask

Looks like the Cleaners, doesn't it? (Image via Massive Entertainment)

Fans of the AlphaBridge Set in The Division will recognize this Exotic gear and its talent instantly (and yes, this Exotic Mask is another nostalgic throwback to the original title). It is potentially the best-in-slot candidate for Exotic gear for this season in The Division 2. The Exotic Talent, Abridged, provides the following benefits:

Ad

"If your Primary and Secondary weapons are not Exotic or Named and of the same type, the Secondary Weapon's talent will also be applied to the Primary Weapon."

Players should be aware that this dual perk situation has a few caveats, such as not being able to stack the same buff twice and not allowing weapon-swapping-oriented Talents to be included.

Measured Assembly - Gear Set

Ad

It's not much, but healing and support in one set? That's a good design (Image via Massive Entertainment)

Part of the aforementioned item sets with powerful bonuses that gain additional tiers based on the number of gear pieces worn together, The Division 2's Measured Assembly gear set is skill-oriented. The bonuses are:

Ad

2 Pieces equipped give +15% Skill Haste.

equipped give +15% Skill Haste. 3 Pieces equipped give +60% Repair Skills; +40% Explosive Resistance.

equipped give +60% Repair Skills; +40% Explosive Resistance. 4 Pieces equipped unlock a new unique talent.

equipped unlock a new unique talent. Talent Huddle: Receive +1 Skill Tier for each ally Agent that is within range of your Hive. While at Skill Tier 6, having at least one ally Agent in the range of your Hive of Smart Cover for 4s will grant Overcharge for 15s . Cooldown: 40s. Mortars and enemy Skills that enter the range of your Hive or Smart Cover will be destroyed . Cooldown 10s. The cooldown is 20% faster for each ally Agent within the range of your Hive or Smart Cover.

Receive for each ally Agent that is within range of your Hive. While at Skill Tier 6, having at least one ally Agent in the range of your Hive of Smart Cover for 4s will grant . Cooldown: 40s. that enter the range of your Hive or Smart Cover will be . Cooldown 10s. The cooldown is 20% faster for each ally Agent within the range of your Hive or Smart Cover. Chest Bonus - Talent Hivemind: Decrease the Overcharge cooldown from 40 to 25.

Decrease the Overcharge cooldown from 40 to 25. Backpack Bonus - Talent "Smart Cooperation": Decrease the cooldown for destroying Mortars or enemy Skills from 10 to 1.

Ad

Imminence Armaments - Brand Set

A weaker variant of the Gear Set with no major bonuses, Brand Sets are still some of the powerful filler pieces or even buildcrafting cornerstones in the game. The bonuses for the new Brand Set are as follows:

1 Piece equipped gives +5% Weapon Damage.

equipped gives +5% Weapon Damage. 2 Pieces equipped give +100% Increased Threat.

equipped give +100% Increased Threat. 3 Pieces equipped +60% Pistol Damage.

Named Items

Named Items are a special variant of existing gear that includes both armor and weapons, but with a slightly altered and powerful variant of the existing Talents. The Named Weapons for The Division 2 Y7S1 Crossroads are as follows:

Ad

Named Backpack "Cap'n" - Talent Perfect Leadership: Performing a cover-to-cover grants 20% of your armor as bonus armor to you and all allies for 10s. This is tripled if you end within 10m of an enemy. Cooldown: 10s.

Performing a cover-to-cover grants 20% of your armor as bonus armor to you and all allies for 10s. This is tripled if you end within 10m of an enemy. Cooldown: 10s. Named Kneepads "Cloak" - Talent Perfect Attribute: +50% Reduced Threat.

+50% Reduced Threat. Named SOCOM MK16 "Lud" - Talent Perfect Streamline: Receive +47% (PvE) and +37% (PvP) Weapon Damage when no Skills are Deployed or on Cooldown.

Receive +47% (PvE) and +37% (PvP) Weapon Damage when no Skills are Deployed or on Cooldown. Named Converted SMG-9 A2 "Purist" - Talent Perfect Streamline: Receive +47% (PvE) and +37% (PvP) Weapon Damage when no Skills are Deployed or on Cooldown.

Ad

Here are some other Tom Clancy's The Division 2 features and guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnab Chakrabarti Arnab Chakrabarti is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. After getting his first console and playing Oni, he knew that playing games and writing about them was all he ever wanted. To that end, he gave up his bioscience studies to take the leap into video game coverage - a move that saw him work for such publications as TechARX, XRIG, eSportsportal, and Game Rant, to name a few.



Arnab looks up to popular video game journalists and commentators like John Peter Bain aka TotalBiscuit, Jason Schreier, and SkillUp, and tries to bring the same level of commitment and accuracy to his work.



He was also a part of the team that created the event Nerdmeet, which garnered over 5000 attendees in its final run.



In his spare time, Arnab takes care of animals, learns new languages, and plays his guitar. He is eyeing amateur astronomy soon as his next hobby. Know More