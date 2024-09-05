All new Ritual Pathfinder changes coming in Destiny 2 Episode 2

The Ritual Pathfinder will undergo a rework in Destiny 2 Episode 2. The entire Pathfinder system currently sits in a weird spot, and it has been getting mixed reactions from players in the community. For this reason, Bungie has decided to rework it and give each Ritual activity separate objectives for clarity.

This rework has been scheduled for Destiny 2 Episode Revenant, which will launch on October 8, 2024. Note that this change is meant for Ritual activities, which are Vanguard Strikes, Gambit, and Crucible. The Pathfinder cards from the Pale Heart open world don't count.

Pathfinder rework details confirmed for Destiny 2 Episode 2

Bungie's announcement on the Destiny 2 Pathfinder rework was made via the official developer's account on X. The post read:

"Planned for Episode II, we're planning to split Pathfinder cards per activity. Crucible, Gambit, and Strikes. More details soon. Note, these screenshots are from a recent development build. Subject to change, pardon our dust, etc."

Unlike the current Pathfinder cards, the screenshots provided by Bungie showcase general cards and exclusive Ritual cards for all three game modes. For example, the current Pathfinder cards are shared across all three Ritual game modes. However, readers will find separate Ritual cards for Gambit, Crucible, and Vanguard Strikes in the screenshot provided above.

This feature will be implemented with Episode Revenant, starting from October 8, 2024. The rewards will be the same, including EXPs from the cards, alongside additional Engrams, upgrade materials, Bright Dust, and more.

Pathfinder first-time completion reward (Image via Bungie)

Here's how the rewards work in Pathfinder:

Rewards after the first three completions: Prime Engram, Enhancement Prism, 150 Bright Dust, and 25,000 EXP.

Prime Engram, Enhancement Prism, 150 Bright Dust, and 25,000 EXP. Rewards with the next seven completions: Enhancement Prism, 150 Bright Dust, and 4,000 Bright Dust.

Enhancement Prism, 150 Bright Dust, and 4,000 Bright Dust. Rewards from all completions after the initial 10 completions: Enhancement Core, 30 Bright Dust, and 4000 EXP.

This pattern of rewards resets each week. The changes that are being implemented with Pathfinder will help players looking to avoid anything related to Gambit or the Destiny 2 PvP. Separate cards for Vanguard will allow PvE-only players to complete objectives multiple times, and gather the rewards.

Similarly, those who only want to defeat players and involve themselves in PvP can do so for an entire week.

