All new Seasonal Legendary Aspects in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant, ranked

Diablo 4 Season 1, Season of the Malignant, began on July 20, 2023, and it has brought a truckload of content, besides the seasonal quests, for players to enjoy along with it. One of the more exciting new features added to Diablo 4 in this season’s update was the Legendary Aspects that players can affix to their gear to upgrade them.

Seven new Legendary Aspects have been introduced in Diablo 4 by Season of the Malignant. Two of these seven Aspects are universal, meaning you can use them with any class, while the rest are class-specific. These Aspects can significantly enhance your build and turn you into a powerhouse on the battlefield.

Here are the seven new Legendary Aspects in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant, ranked from best to not so favored. It would be best to consider affixing to your gear since everyone will probably create new seasonal characters.

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant: All Seven Legendary Aspects

As mentioned earlier, there are two universal Legendary Aspects that every class of fighters can use. Five Aspects are unique to each of the five classes in the game.

Universal Legendary Aspects in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant:

Since you can use them with any class, a big chunk of the player base will favor these two Aspects. They are as follows:

Aspect of Audacity (Utility): This is one of the two universal Legendary Aspects in the game. You can use this on your gear, irrespective of your warrior class. This Aspect allows you to stun your enemies for anywhere between two to four seconds and only works when they are in a group of five or more. You get this ability for twenty seconds, and it can help deal with large hordes of enemies. You can have access to the Aspect of Audacity after completing Chapter 5.

This is one of the two universal Legendary Aspects in the game. You can use this on your gear, irrespective of your warrior class. This Aspect allows you to stun your enemies for anywhere between two to four seconds and only works when they are in a group of five or more. You get this ability for twenty seconds, and it can help deal with large hordes of enemies. You can have access to the Aspect of Audacity after completing Chapter 5. Craven Aspect (Mobility): This is the second universal Legendary Aspect in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant. You can apply this Aspect to your boots, increasing your fighter by 20-40% mobility when evading “Slowed or Chilled enemies.” You can have access to the Craven Aspect after completing Chapter 6.

Aspect of Ancestral Charge for Barbarians in Diablo 4

Aspect of Ancestral Charge is specific to the Barbarian class of fighters. Your Barbarian warrior can get this Aspect after completing Chapter 1 of the current season. The items that you can apply this Aspect to are as follows:

Gloves

One-handed weapons

Two-handed weapons

Amulets

Rings

Using the Charge Aspect, you can:

“Call forth 4 Ancients who also Charge, dealing 50% of normal damage.”

This means the Ancients you summon during a fight will deal 50% of your normal damage. If you are one to ruin Charge on your build, this Aspect is meant just for you.

Aspect of Gore Quills for Necromancers in Diablo 4

This Aspect is unique to the Necromancer class of warriors, and you can use this in your build after completing Chapter 1 of the current season. The items that you can apply this Aspect to are as follows:

Gloves

One-handed weapons

Two-handed weapons

Amulets

Rings

Using this Aspect on your build will allow your fighter to absorb Blood Orbs with the Blood Lance Skill. This will summon Blood Lances that can potentially do 20% of your normal damage. This Aspect will help you create one of the most potent Diablo 4 builds.

Aspect of Pestilent Points for Rogues in Diablo 4

Puncture is one of the Rogue’s basic abilities, and using the Aspect of Pestilent Points on your Rogue build makes it more effective on the battlefield. Like all of the other class-specific Aspects, this too can be used after completing Chapter 1 of the current season. The items that you can apply this Aspect to are as follows:

Gloves

One-handed weapons

Two-handed weapons

Amulets

Rings

When you use this Aspect, every “third Puncture skill is imbued with Poison,” it does as much damage as it does by itself. You do not need to worry about cooldowns with this one. Puncture is a basic skill, allowing you to deal much damage to the enemies.

Subterranean Aspect for Druids in Diablo 4

Like the previous entry, you can get this Aspect for your Druid warrior after completing Chapter 1 of the current season. The items that you can apply this Aspect to are as follows:

Gloves

One-handed weapons

Two-handed weapons

Amulets

Rings

Using this Aspect will allow you to use Landslide, affecting the enemies in a circle around you if your Druid build has the Poison Creeper skill. Furthermore, you can deal 10% more damage to the Poisoned enemies with your Earth skill.

Aspect of Searing Wards for Sorcerers in Diablo 4

The Searing Wards is a Sorcerer-specific Aspect, and it can be obtained after completing Chapter 1 in the current season. The items that you can apply this Aspect to are as follows:

Helms

Chest Armour

Pants

Amulets

Using this Aspect, you can use your Firewall spell for free, provided you have spent 200 Mana before casting the spell. While the Firewall spell is used to deal Burning damage to the enemies, using the Searing Wards will allow your Sorcerer to block incoming projectile attacks from your enemies.