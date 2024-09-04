All new 'Sword' challenges and how to complete them in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is currently having a mini-event that will be active for only just a week. Bungie has allowed its players to use a weapon type that is popular in the endgame activities, especially against ground bosses, elites, and Champions. The weapon type in question here is Sword, and players have the opportunity to use as much Heavy ammo as they want inside a few selected activities.

Note that the event grants regeneration of Heavy Sword ammunition inside activities such as Seasonal content, Strikes, Nightfalls, Gambit, and the Relic game mode in the Crucible, alongside Legend and Master Lost Sectors. Hence, special ammo Swords such as the Ergo Sum do not count.

Additionally, the company has also added four challenges related to the event with the weekly reset on September 3, 2024. This is to allow players to gain increased EXP before the Episode season passes go away next month. The 'Sword' event will be active until September 10, 2024. Readers will find details regarding all four challenges below.

Trending

New Sword challenges guide in Destiny 2 Episode Echoes (September 3 to 10)

1) Blades in the Night

This challenge requires you to wield a Sword, and defeat combatants using the weapon type inside Nightfall activities. Defeating 100 enemies will complete the challenge and reward you with a chunk of EXP. It is recommended you get an Arc Sword here, as it will help you finish two challenges simultaneously.

Spawning in at Insight Terminus Nightfall in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The Nightfall for this week is the Insight Terminus, so you can load in and head to any of the Lost Sectors present in the open world of Nessus. This can be done to avoid clashing with your fireteam members, as you can comfortably farm 100 kills with your Sword.

The Orrery Lost Sector with Vex enemies on Nessus of Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

However, if you want to run the Nightfall and defeat enemies present only within the mission, you can always match-make solo by using a script. You can safely leave the Nightfall mission without completing it, as long as you have 100 kills.

2) Blades Clash

For this challenge, you must defeat Guardians inside a Gambit or a Crucible match. This one might be a little tricky, as PvP is not everyone's cup of tea. However, you can launch a Private match with one of your clanmates/friends, and farm 10 kills to complete the challenge.

In a private Destiny 2 PvP match (Image via Bungie)

Bungie incentivized PvP by implementing calibration progression inside Private matches, allowing everyone to load up sessions and complete objectives at their leisure. You can also take an Arc Sword with you in case you want to finish the third challenge at the same time as this one.

3) Storm Hilt

Hero of Ages Sword in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

This challenge requires you to defeat enemies using Arc Swords. Hero of Ages Arc Sword from the Grasp of Avarice Dungeon is a great weapon to have, alongside the Chain Reaction perk. You can load up any activity or mission for this, or complete challenges 1 and 2 with this Sword.

4) Unseathed Underground

The Conflux Lost Sector in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

You must defeat 50 combatants using Swords inside Expert or Master Lost Sectors. A great way to survive against the challenging combatant using a Sword is to activate devour beforehand, defeat as many minor enemies as possible, and then repeat. The Expert version is the ideal way to go here.

You can also choose to wear the Gyrfalcon's Hauberk Exotic on Hunters by pairing it with a Void Sword, and then gain invisibility for extra safety.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Destiny 2 guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback