All new weapons and perks in Destiny 2 Episode Echoes Act III

Act III of Destiny 2 Episode Echoes is just a couple of days away from hitting the official servers. Bungie has been treating each Act as a new season, with new weapons, armor pieces, activities, and missions getting added in intervals ever since the start of Echoes. Typically, Act III of this episode will be no different, as the company has already confirmed the specific weapons coming to the loot pool.

This article lists all the new weapons expected to arrive with Echoes Act III, alongside their perks.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and datamined content by renowned sources, and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Destiny 2 Episode Echoes Act III weapons and perks

Here is a list of all upcoming weapons in Act III of Echoes:

Speleologist Rapid Fire Framed Solar Machine Gun

Chronophage Adaptive Framed Void Trace Rifle

Martyr's Retribution Wave Framed Solar Special Grenade Launcher

Choir of One Exotic Void Auto Rifle

The following list consists of all the available perks in each of the Legendary weapons, as well as the Intrinsic perks on the Exotic.

I) Speleologist

Speleologist (Image via Bungie)

The Speleologist will fire at 900 RPM, making it potent for clearing out rooms. The addition of Solar-favored perks will prove beneficial for Solar builds, especially Fragments that favor Scorch and Ignite. That said, here are the perks:

Third Column: Heal Clip, Enlightened Action, Stats for All, Deconstruct, Firmly Planted, Slideways, Envious Assassin.

Heal Clip, Enlightened Action, Stats for All, Deconstruct, Firmly Planted, Slideways, Envious Assassin. Fourth Column: Strategist, Adagio, One for All, Target Lock, Surrounded, Incandescent, Killing Tally.

II) Chronophage

Chronophage (Image via Bungie)

Chronophage is going to become the second Void Trace Rifle in Destiny 2. Here are the perks:

Third Column: Strategist, Elemental Capacitor, Shoot to Loot, Pugilist, Auto Loading Holster, Feeding Frenzy, Repulsor Brace.

Strategist, Elemental Capacitor, Shoot to Loot, Pugilist, Auto Loading Holster, Feeding Frenzy, Repulsor Brace. Fourth Column: One for All, High Ground, Fragile Focus, Target Lock, Demolitionist, Desperate Measures, Destabilizing Rounds.

III) Martyr's Retribution

Martyr's Retribution (Image via Bungie)

Martyr's Retribution was Destiny 2's first-ever Wave Framed Grenade Launcher released in Season of the Dawn. After five years, it is time for players to use it alongside the current sandbox and powerful perks:

Third Column: Field Prep, Demolitionist, Threat Detector, Heal Clip, Auto-Loading Holster, Envious Assassin.

Field Prep, Demolitionist, Threat Detector, Heal Clip, Auto-Loading Holster, Envious Assassin. Fourth Column: Kill Clip, Strategist, Adrenaline Junkie, Desperate Measures, Incandescent, Vorpal Weapon.

IV) Choir of One

Choir of One is the scheduled Exotic Auto Rifle for the upcoming mission, named Encore. Here are the Intrinsic and Exotic perks, alongside Catalysts:

Intrinsic: Fires extended-range, heavy-caliber projectiles at a reduced rate of fire. Deals increased precision damage when aiming down sights.

Fires extended-range, heavy-caliber projectiles at a reduced rate of fire. Deals increased precision damage when aiming down sights. Exotic perk "Fanatical Lance": Rapid final blows cause targets to explode into a pool of radiolarian fluid. Hip firing launches multiple projectiles at once in a slower-moving spread pattern. Projectiles detonate on impact.

Rapid final blows cause targets to explode into a pool of radiolarian fluid. Hip firing launches multiple projectiles at once in a slower-moving spread pattern. Projectiles detonate on impact. Catalyst: Destabilizing, Onslaught, and Subsistence.

Destiny 2 Episode Echoes Act III is scheduled to go live on August 27, 2024.

