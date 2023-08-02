All Path of Exile microtransactions will be usable in both games, but there's a catch

Path of Exile is one of the most elaborate RPGs in terms of character creation and build crafting. Although there's a sequel that's already in the works, its closed beta won't be live until early next year. While the upcoming title is being labeled as a sequel, it is going to be a standalone game in itself, with a brand-new storyline and missions.

When it comes to live service titles, microtransactions are very common. While these microtransactions are only related to cosmetics in the majority of cases, some allow players to purchase overpowered items that give them an advantage in the game. But what's so special about the microtransactions in Path of Exile?

Will the Path of Exile microtransactions carry over to the sequel?

Yes, the Path of Exile microtransactions will carry over to the sequel and be usable across both games. For example, if you've purchased an armor set cosmetic in the first game, you will be able to use it in the sequel and vice versa via backward compatibility. However, if the cosmetic is highly specific to either title, you won't be able to use it in the game you didn't purchase it on.

Although it's currently unclear what these "game-specific" items are, there should be indicators present that should tell players what carries over and what doesn't. This is something similar to what Blizzard did with respect to Overwatch 2. All cosmetics from the first game were made available in the new title at launch.

However, the difference between these two titles is that Blizzard allowed the cosmetic transfer because they were shutting down the older game. With Grinding Gear Games' RPG, that doesn't seem to be the case. Both titles will have their own storyline progression and builds, but they'll be accessible from the same platform itself.

It's a very unique approach that Grinding Gear Games has taken with their RPG, and it'll be worth seeing how things pan out for them. With Blizzard's Diablo 4 running into problems lately, Path of Exile 2 might end up capitalizing on these issues once it launches.

But then again, Blizzard is being receptive to community feedback and is making appropriate changes, so it'll be worth seeing how things pan out once Grinding Gear Games decides to launch the sequel to the popular RPG.

While the plan does look too good to be true, it'll be worth seeing how much backward compatibility the developers plan on introducing. With the games being fundamentally different from each other, will creating a "cross-title-microtransaction" environment be beneficial for both titles in the longer run? These are pressing questions that will only be answered once Path of Exile 2 goes live.