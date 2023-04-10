All seasonal challenges for Destiny 2 Season of Defiance week 7 (April 11)

With the arrival of Grandmaster Nightfall in Destiny 2 Season 20, the seasonal challenges are also coming to an end. With Week 7 going live in a day, players have only three weeks left to complete objectives and receive Bright Dust and EXP. Nevertheless, most of the upcoming goals are either tied to endgame activities or require players to go the extra mile.

To summarize the upcoming challenges, players can expect to run the Defiant Battleground in tough conditions and focus on Defiant Engrams at the War Table. Additional challenges include completing Grandmaster Nightfall Strikes and winning competitive matches in the Crucible. The following article lists all of the upcoming challenges in Week 7 of Season 20, and how to complete them efficiently.

Destiny 2 Season of Defiance Week 7 seasonal challenges and how to complete them (April 11)

1) Eternal Queensguard

Defiant Battlegrounds: Cosmodrome (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players must run a Defiant Battlegrounds activity from this season and finish it without dying. Since it can be done at any difficulty, players are highly recommended to run the EDZ node, as it's shorter in comparison to the other two.

Additionally, Guardians can either matchmake solo or enter with a fireteam since the objective's tied to individual achievements rather than a single fireteam. Loadouts such as Well of Radiance Warlocks, Overshield Titans, and Invisible Hunters can be great for safety.

Those wanting to skip jump mechanics can do so by waiting for their fire team members to reach an encounter.

Completion required: 1

Rewards: Challenger XP+

2) Defiant Focus

Engram decoding page (Image via Destiny 2)

Players will need to decode or focus on Defiant Engrams at the War Table during the Season of Defiance. While Defiant Engrams are easy to obtain, focusing them on the War Table will require a few more materials as currencies. Additional upgrades will help players get guaranteed red-bordered weapons and high-stat armor pieces.

The number of Defiant Engrams focusing required: 20

Rewards: Challenger XP+

3) Favored Liberator

Favors upgrade from the War Table (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players will need to keep generating favors in seasonal activities, including the Defiant Battlegrounds and the Avalon Vexcalibur mission on EDZ. Additionally, players should note that additional fire team members can contribute towards progress as well, making it easier to complete this challenge with a stacked team.

The number of generated favors required: 60

Rewards: Challenger XP+

4) Fleeting Glory

Shaxx vendor for Crucible (Image via Destiny 2)

The PvP-based challenge of the week will require players to complete competitive matches in the Crucible. Typically, bonus progression can be earned here by obtaining wins.

Progression required: 15

Rewards: Challenger XP+++ and Bright Dust

5) High-value Hunter

Gambit vendor, Drifter (Image via Bungie)

To complete this challenge, players must play Gambit matches and look out for powerful combatants in every corner. Killing them will grant progress towards completion. However, defeating high-value targets will grant bonus progression.

Progress required: 15

Rewards: Challenger XP++ and Bright Dust

6) Grandmaster

Proving Grounds Strike (Image via Destiny 2)

For this challenge, players will simply need to complete a Nightfall Strike in Grandmaster difficulty. The upcoming week will feature the Proving Grounds Strike, with several threats and surges.

Grandmaster completion required: 1

Rewards: Challenger XP+++ and Bright Dust

