All secret chest locations for Destiny 2 Encore Overture Exotic mission

The new Destiny 2 Exotic mission, Encore Overture, has several secrets. Most of them are loot chests found in different corners of the tileset, all granting seasonal loot, or the Intrinsic upgrade for the new Choir of One Exotic Auto Rifle. There are three chests available in Week 1 for now. More chests are expected to be added to the mission for additional upgrades on the Intrinsic.
This article lists all the secret chest locations within the Encore Overture mission and how to access them. All players are recommended to complete the NES007 Specimen mission from Week 1 of Act III Echoes, or else the required Conflux won't spawn inside Encore Overture.
Secret chest locations in Destiny 2 Encore Overture
Secret chest #1
The first secret chest can be found after the first jumping puzzle within the purple area. Once you jump down after traversing, you will find two paths that branch out to different locations.
While the original path for a normal run is to the right, you must take the small gap located on your left.
Upon entering, you will find several closed Vex portals and a Conflux in the middle. Interact with the Conflux to start the puzzle for the first chest.
Here, you will see Vex Cubes spawning throughout the room after interacting with the Conflux.
Shoot the Cube that glows until all the others in the room are destroyed. For example, four Cubes spawning in the middle will have a white glow under one of them. Destroying the Cube with the glow will make the glow reappear on another Cube. Follow this glow and destroy all Cubes to spawn the chest.
After destroying the Cubes in the middle, additional Cubes will spawn near the closed Vex portals.
Secret chest #2:
After encountering the second terminal of the "Partition" module, deposit the buff to clear away the wall, and interact with the Conflux present near the Piston pillar. This will open a Vex portal to the right of the Conflux.
Follow two open portals, and you will eventually spawn inside a Garden. There will be another Conflux present here, so interact with it, and five beams will shoot out from this Conflux. Your objective is to follow these beams, and shoot the object present at the end of this beam.
The time limit for shooting all five objects is one minute and 30 seconds. After shooting all five objects within the time limit, a message will appear at the bottom-left saying "Simulation Synced." This is a prompt that confirms that your actions have been successful, and a chest will appear near the Conflux.
Secret chest #3:
Once you are inside the laboratory room with Exo corpses, look for a Vex conflux near the closed portal. Like chest #2, go through two portals, and the game will spawn you inside an open area with multiple portals, Access Modules, and lasers that end with a circular object.
Your objective here should be the following:
- Pick up an Access Module, and deposit it on the terminals near the portals
- After you deposit the Access module to activate a portal, look for a white laser that starts from the portal and ends underneath a circular object
- If a laser ends underneath a shielded circular object, disable that portal and try the Access module on another portal
- If a laser ends underneath a circular object that is not shielded, enter that portal and destroy the circular object
- Repeat this process until all circular objects have been destroyed
Defeat the enemies inside this area to spawn the third secret chest.
Follow Sportskeeda for more Destiny 2 guides:
- Salvation's Edge first encounter guide
- Salvation's Edge first encounter Master challenge guide
- Salvation's Edge complete loot table
- Salvation's Edge Herald of Finality boss guide
- Imminence god roll guide
- Non-Denouement god roll guide
- The Call god roll guide
- Better Devils god roll guide
- Breachlight god roll guide
- Lost Signal god roll guide
- Patron of Lost Causes god roll guide
- Critical Anomaly god roll guide