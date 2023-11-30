All The Elder Scrolls Online Assistants explained

In The Elder Scrolls Online, you can acquire assistants that provide numerous quality-of-life features to your character during your adventures across the vast continent of Tamriel. These features include access to a potable bank, merchant, armorer, and a ragpicker. To access these facilities without Assistants, you will have to travel to the nearest town.

Even though travelling to access these facilities is a workable solution, it can interrupt the flow of gameplay and ruin immersion in the title. Moreover, doing so inside dungeons and trials can negatively affect other players' experience in the game. This article will explain all the assistants in The Elder Scrolls Online.

All Assistants and their functionalities in The Elder Scrolls Online

In The Elder Scrolls Online, you can acquire an Assistant by purchasing them in the Crown Store for 5000 Crowns. Unlike companions, the assistants don't aid in combat and are considered account-wide items.

You can summon these assistants by activating them in the 'Collections' Menu. Only one can be active at a time, and all your party members can access their services. You can also place them as furnishings in houses and inn rooms.

The following are the different types of Assistants in The Elder Scrolls Online:

Armory Assistants

Banking Assistants

Deconstruction Assistants

Merchant Assistants

Armory Assistants

The Armory system allows you to save multiple builds for your character with different attributes, skills, equipment, Champion Points, and outfits.

You can access the Armory system anywhere in Tamriel besides Cyrodil with the help of an Armory Assistant. Here are all the available Armory Assistants in The Elder Scrolls Online:

Drinweth, Valenwood Armorer

Ghrasharog, Armory Assistant

Zuqoth, Armory Advisor

Banking Assistants

The banking system allows players to store their items and currencies in a Bank. The bank inventory is account-wide, so you can quickly transfer items between different characters in the title.

The banking assistants can help efficiently manage your storage space by giving access to the bank inventory during your adventures.

Here are all the unique banking assistants:

Baron Jangleplume, the Banker

Ezabi the Banker

Factotum Property Steward

Pyroclast, Infernace Conservator

Tythis Andromo, the Banker

Deconstruction Assistants

You can deconstruct unwanted armor pieces and enchantments for resources and inspiration, which is used to level up different crafting skills.

The deconstruction assistants prove invaluable in dungeons and trials, where you acquire countless trinkets and items that fill up your inventory space.

Here are all the unique deconstruction assistants:

Aderene, Fargrave Dregs Dealer

Giladil the Ragpicker

Merchant Assistants

The merchant assistants sell essential items such as repair kits, potions for attribute restoration, lockpicks,baits and more. However, their primary use is to sell junk items for gold. If you don't wish to store, deconstruct or trade an item in the market, you can sell it to the merchant assistants.

Here are all the Merchant Assistants in The Elder Scrolls Online:

Factotum Commerce Delegate

Fezez the Merchant

Hoarfrost, Takubar Trader

Nuzhimeh the Merchant

Peddler of Prizes, the Merchant

You can also acquire Pirharri the Smuggler by completing the Thieves Guild questline. However, you can only sell stolen items to her, making her only useful in niche scenarios.

Follow Sportskeeda for more news and updates on The Elder Scrolls Online.