The Elder Scrolls Online guide: How to get a house

Housing is a robust system in The Elder Scrolls Online, added in the free content update of Homestead. It dovetails with other systems like Furniture Crafting and trading, maintaining an active and healthy economy in the title. Rare items can be earned from completing Veteran challenges as decorations for the houses, enticing you to explore the different facets of the game.

However, acquiring a house can be expensive and complicated for beginners as there are over ninety houses in the title with varying sizes and furnishing capacities. This article offers a guide to acquiring an affordable house in The Elder Scrolls Online.

How to get a house in The Elder Scrolls Online

To unlock Player Housing in The Elder Scrolls Online, you will first have to complete the tutorial quest, Room to Spare. This quest can be acquired by speaking to Felande Demarie in any of the following places:

Vulkhel Guard in Auridon

Daggerfall in Glenumbra

Ebonheart in Stonefalls

Vivec City in Vvardenfell

Alinor in Summerset

Rimmen in Elsweyr

Solitude in Greymoor

Leyawiin in Blackwood

Gonfalon Bay in High Isle

Necrom in Telvanni Peninsula

You can also acquire the Room to Spare Housing Brochure from the Crown Store or in many Banks around the major towns in Tamriel.

Finishing the quest will grant you access to Player Housing and reward you with a room within an inn in one of the places mentioned earlier. Remember that you can only acquire one free inn room per character. So, if you want a particular one, you must start the quest in the appropriate city.

The inn room is pretty barebones compared to other houses in The Elder Scrolls Online. You have a furnishing capacity of fifteen items, which can be upgraded to thirty with an ESO Plus Subscription.

However, once the Player Housing is unlocked, you can purchase any Standard house in the game, which can be done with gold. These houses come in various sizes and offer different furnishing capacities.

Among them, Small and Medium-sized houses have no prerequisite condition, while the Large ones are only available after completing the zone's Adventurer achievement.

How to get Hall of the Lunar Champion in The Elder Scrolls Online

Manors are the largest houses available in The Elder Scrolls Online, with a furnishing capacity of 350 and a player cap of 24. Similar to the inn room, the capacity can be doubled with an ESO Plus Subscription. However, these houses are expensive and have steep achievement requirements.

The Hall of the Lunar Champion is the only manor in The Elder Scrolls Online that is available for free as a quest reward. To unlock this manor, you will have to complete the Two Queens quest, which is part of the main storyline of the Elsweyr chapter.

After unlocking the Hall of the Lunar Champion, you will have to place three tablets on the manor's altars to allow access to the other sections of the home. These tablets are attainable from specific quests and achievements.

Here are the quests and achievements required to obtain the desired tablets:

The Heir of Anequina quest: Completing the final quest of the Elsweyr chapter's main storyline will reward you with the Behold Khunzar-ri's Betrayal tablet.

Completing the final quest of the Elsweyr chapter's main storyline will reward you with the Behold Khunzar-ri's Betrayal tablet. Scalebreaker Scout achievement: Completing the Lair of Maarselok and Moongrave Fane dungeons in Normal difficulty will unlock this achievement, rewarding you with the Behold Khunzar-ri's Guile tablet.

Completing the Lair of Maarselok and Moongrave Fane dungeons in Normal difficulty will unlock this achievement, rewarding you with the Behold Khunzar-ri's Guile tablet. Return to the Dragonguard achievement: Completing the Sourthern Elsweyr storyline, which can be accessed from the zone guide, will unlock this achievement, rewarding you with the Behold Khunzar-ri's Ambition tablet.

Placing all the tablets will grant you access to the different parts of the manor with the freedom to decorate it however you like.

This concludes our guide to acquiring a house in The Elder Scrolls Online.