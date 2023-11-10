The Elder Scrolls Online Inventory management guide: How to manage your storage space efficiently

Inventory management is a grating system in The Elder Scrolls Online. If you don't manage your storage space efficiently, it can break your immersion by urging you to make space for new loot while exploring. However, many gamers find this engaging and vital to the genre due to the added realism and the strategic elements that forbid hoarding.

The ESO Plus subscription elevates the necessity of proper Inventory management by providing double bank space and access to the Crafting Bag, with the only caveat being that it is a paid feature. This guide will provide you with tips for efficient storage space management without utilizing ESO Plus in The Elder Scrolls Online.

How to efficiently manage your Inventory in The Elder Scrolls Online

The Elder Scrolls Online allows you to store your items in many different places. You can access some of them immediately after creating a new character, while others require upgrades and unlock later in a character's progression.

Here are all the different storage spaces in The Elder Scrolls Online:

Character Inventory

Bank Inventory

Housing Inventory

Guild Bank storage

Character Inventory

Character Inventory provides 60 slots at the beginning of your journey, which can be upgraded to 200 slots in total. Here are the various methods to upgrade your Character Inventory:

Pack Merchant: 80 slots can be added by spending 180,600 gold at the different Pack Merchants around Tamriel.

80 slots can be added by spending 180,600 gold at the different Pack Merchants around Tamriel. Mount: 60 slots can be added by upgrading the Mount Carry Capacity at the Stables in any major town by spending 15,000 gold.

Bank Inventory

To unlock a bank in The Elder Scrolls Online, you have to find a banker in a major town, represented by a chest symbol on the map. Once you have access to the bank, it provides 60 slots for storage, which can be upgraded to 240 slots in total by spending 769,200 gold at the banker.

Housing Inventory

You can access the player Housing system by completing the quest "Room to Spare," which will grant you a room in an inn. You are also rewarded with a storage coffer for reaching level 18, which can be placed in the room, providing you with 30 additional slots.

Here are the ways to increase your Housing Inventory to 360 slots in total:

Storage coffer: Three more storage coffers can be acquired by spending 300 Master Writ Vouchers, 300,000 Tel Var Stones, or 3,000 Crowns with 30 slots each.

Three more storage coffers can be acquired by spending 300 Master Writ Vouchers, 300,000 Tel Var Stones, or 3,000 Crowns with 30 slots each. Storage chest: Four storage chests can be acquired by spending 800 Master Writ Vouchers, 800,000 Tel Var Stones, or 8,000 Crowns with 60 slots each.

Guild Bank storage is a shared Inventory space of 500 slots, accessible after joining a Guild. It's efficient to store items that you want to share with other members in your Guild, like raw materials.

Trading items at the Marketboard and to other merchants is also crucial to deal with the limited Inventory space in The Elder Scrolls Online. Deconstructing items can be useful for trading as crafting materials are often sold for a high profit. You can also utilize add-ons to help sort out your inventory.

This concludes our guide to Inventory management in The Elder Scrolls Online.