As of the Calls To Arms update, there are four ships in Valheim that you can craft (depending on how far you've progressed) to explore the faraway lands. Each ship has some utilities, depending on what you want to do, and which Biomes you'd want to explore.

From humble beginnings, you'll sail around on the Raft and eventually build the unstoppable Drakkar, which is the only ship that can withstand the heat of the Ashlands. That being said, here's a list of all ships in Valheim, ranked.

List of all Valheim ships, ranked

Drakkar

Drakkar (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing | YouTube/Late Night Stream)

Drakkars are large, high-speed, sea-worthy vessels with plenty of storage, but rather low maneuverability. They are the most expensive of ships to construct, but they are the only ships that can be used to traverse the waters of the Ashlands without being damaged. If you need to haul cargo and crew long distances, this is the ship you'd want. Here are the stats:

Size : 14x18

: 14x18 Health : 3,000

: 3,000 Seats : 1x Pilot + 8 additional seats

: 1x Pilot + 8 additional seats Storage Slots: 32

Given that this is a late-game ship, you will need some fancy resources to build it. Some of them will be easier than others to acquire than others. Remember to ask your friends to help out, as they'll be sailing around in your boat. That said, here's what you need to craft the Drakkar in Valheim:

Iron Nails (x100)

Ceramic Plate (x30)

Finewood (x50)

Yggdrasil Wood (x25)

Longship

Longship (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing | YouTube/Dead Meme Gaming)

Longships are large boats with respectable sailing speed, decent storage capacity, and average maneuverability. They aren't the sturdiest of sea-worthy vessels out there and can capsize from heavy waves in storms. This is a rare occurrence, and as long as you sail directly toward the waves, you and your crew should be fine. Here's the stats:

Size : 22x6

: 22x6 Health : 1,000

: 1,000 Seat s: 1x Pilot + 4 additional seats

s: 1x Pilot + 4 additional seats Storage Slots: 18

Given the cost, once you reach mid-game, constructing a few Longships will not put stress on resources. You could construct an entire fleet or stack the resources needed to construct more in a heartbeat. Here's the list of materials needed to construct a Longship in Valheim:

Iron Nails (x100)

Deer Hide (x10)

Finewood (x40)

Ancient Bark (x40)

Karve

Karve (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing | YouTube/Dead Meme Gaming)

Karves are medium boats, but that's putting it lightly. It's merely better than a Raft, and only resembles a proper sea-worthy vessel. It has a medium sailing speed, limited storage, but good maneuverability. If you're in the early game and need something better than a Raft, this will be your go-to vessel. On that note, here are its stats:

Size : 10x3

: 10x3 Health : 500

: 500 Seats : 1x Pilot + 2 additional seats

: 1x Pilot + 2 additional seats Storage Slots: 4

It's good for early exploration and can outrun Serpents, which is truly a blessing for long crossing. But much like the Longship, the Karve can capsize if large waves hit it. Here's what you need to craft the Karve in Valheim:

Finewood (x30)

Deer Hide (x10)

Resin (x20)

Bronze Nails (x80)

Raft

Raft (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing | YouTube/Dead Meme Gaming)

Rafts are starter boats, and not real ships per se. Yes, they can be used to cross narrow straits and skirt the shoreline, but it's not very reliable. Rafts have very low sailing speed, no storage, and poor (which is an understatement) maneuverability. Here are their stats:

Size : 6x4

: 6x4 Health : 300

: 300 Seats : N/A

: N/A Storage Slots: N/A

While the stats aren't much to gloat at, given the very low cost to build Rafts, they are the best early-game means to move across bodies of water when you leave your starter island. Disposable, cheap to create, and gives you the chance to grow your sea legs. Just don't leave it around an enemy encampment, as they will break the Raft. That said, here's what you need to construct a Raft in Valheim:

Wood (x20)

Leather Scraps (x6)

Resin (x6)

