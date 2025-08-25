Valheim: All Blob Bombs, and how to get them

Blob Bombs, aka Bottled Blobs, are the newest weapons added to Valheim with the Call to Arms update. They can be accessed via Publk Test (much like Trinkets), and tried out firsthand in-game. If you're curious about these Blob Bombs, you have every right to be so. Capturing and bottling a Blob for future use in combat is an impressive feat.
That being said, there are five Bottled Blobs you can craft and use in combat. Each one takes inspiration from a different biome in-game, and their attacks also reflect the same. Here's more information on the same.
How to craft Blob Bombs/Bottle Blobs in Valheim
To gain the ability to craft Blob Bombs/Bottle Blobs, you will first need to defeat The Elder (boss) to gain access to The Bog Witch. Once you're able to trade with her, you will be able to purchase Corked Vial (x5) for 150 Coins. This is a vital component in the crafting of Blob Bombs/Bottle Blobs. That said, here's how to craft every Bottled Blob.
Bottled Blob: Poison
This Bottled Blob in Valheim contains a strong poison; caution is strongly advised if the vial breaks. When thrown, it summons a Lava Blob. Here's what you need to craft it:
- Corked Vial (x1)
- Blob Trophy (x1)
- Resin (x3)
Bottled Blob: Tar
This Bottled Blob in Valheim contains a sticky substance that pulses, as if threatening you. When thrown, it summons a Tar Blob. Here's what you need to craft it:
- Corked Vial (x1)
- Growth Trophy (1)
- Tar (x3)
Bottled Blob: Lava
This Bottled Blob in Valheim is hot and promises fiery destruction. When thrown, it summons a Lava Blob. Here's what you need to craft it:
- Corked Vial (x1)
- Sulfur (x10)
- Proustite Powder (x10)
Bottled Blob: Frost
This Bottled Blob in Valheim might freeze your hand in place if you hold it for too long. When thrown, it summons a Frost Blob. Here's what you need to craft it:
- Corked Vial (x1)
- Stone Golem Trophy (x1)
- Resin (x3)
Note: The Bottled Blob: Oozer is yet to be announced.
That's all you need to know about Bottled Blobs. Keep in mind that the recipes may change when the final update is released, but they shouldn't deviate from the current requirements much.
