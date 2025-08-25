Valheim: All Blob Bombs, and how to get them

Blob Bombs, aka Bottled Blobs, are the newest weapons added to Valheim with the Call to Arms update. They can be accessed via Publk Test (much like Trinkets), and tried out firsthand in-game. If you're curious about these Blob Bombs, you have every right to be so. Capturing and bottling a Blob for future use in combat is an impressive feat.

Ad

That being said, there are five Bottled Blobs you can craft and use in combat. Each one takes inspiration from a different biome in-game, and their attacks also reflect the same. Here's more information on the same.

How to craft Blob Bombs/Bottle Blobs in Valheim

The Bog Witch (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing | YouTube/Chiselchip)

To gain the ability to craft Blob Bombs/Bottle Blobs, you will first need to defeat The Elder (boss) to gain access to The Bog Witch. Once you're able to trade with her, you will be able to purchase Corked Vial (x5) for 150 Coins. This is a vital component in the crafting of Blob Bombs/Bottle Blobs. That said, here's how to craft every Bottled Blob.

Ad

Trending

Bottled Blob: Poison

Bottled Poison Blob (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing | YouTube/Chiselchip)

This Bottled Blob in Valheim contains a strong poison; caution is strongly advised if the vial breaks. When thrown, it summons a Lava Blob. Here's what you need to craft it:

Ad

Corked Vial (x1)

Blob Trophy (x1)

Resin (x3)

Bottled Blob: Tar

Bottled Tar Blob (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing | YouTube/Chiselchip)

This Bottled Blob in Valheim contains a sticky substance that pulses, as if threatening you. When thrown, it summons a Tar Blob. Here's what you need to craft it:

Ad

Corked Vial (x1)

Growth Trophy (1)

Tar (x3)

Bottled Blob: Lava

Bottled Lava Blob (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing | YouTube/Chiselchip)

This Bottled Blob in Valheim is hot and promises fiery destruction. When thrown, it summons a Lava Blob. Here's what you need to craft it:

Ad

Corked Vial (x1)

Sulfur (x10)

Proustite Powder (x10)

Bottled Blob: Frost

Bottled Frost Blob (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing | YouTube/Chiselchip)

This Bottled Blob in Valheim might freeze your hand in place if you hold it for too long. When thrown, it summons a Frost Blob. Here's what you need to craft it:

Ad

Corked Vial (x1)

Stone Golem Trophy (x1)

Resin (x3)

Note: The Bottled Blob: Oozer is yet to be announced.

That's all you need to know about Bottled Blobs. Keep in mind that the recipes may change when the final update is released, but they shouldn't deviate from the current requirements much.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More