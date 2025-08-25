Valheim: All new weapons added in the Call to Arms update

The Call to Arms update in Valheim will introduce 18 new weapons to your arsenal, allowing you to make use of resources at hand. Not all of them will be useful as you progress, but some of the lower-tier weapons will allow you to take advantage of different weapon types in the early game.

These weapons are only accessible via the public test branch of the game; you cannot use them in the live version yet. The developers will no doubt make a few tweaks before implementing them in the game officially. The same goes for other items, such as Trinkets. That said, here's more on the topic at hand.

List of all new weapons added to Valheim's Call to Arms update

The Skull Splittur is going to leave quite the impression (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing | YouTube/Chiselchip)

A total of 18 new weapons have been introduced. Some are throwable, others are basic in nature to help you learn the ropes of combat, while a few are end-game content that will allow you to deal with the strongest of foes. That said, here's the list of them:

Bottled Blob: Poison : Corked Vial (x1), Blob Trophy (x1), and Resin (x3).

: Corked Vial (x1), Blob Trophy (x1), and Resin (x3). Bottled Blob: Oozer : TBA

: TBA Bottled Blob: Tar : Corked Vial (x1), Growth Trophy (1), and Tar (x3).

: Corked Vial (x1), Growth Trophy (1), and Tar (x3). Bottled Blob: Lava : Corked Vial (x1), Sulfur (x10), and Proustite Powder (x10).

: Corked Vial (x1), Sulfur (x10), and Proustite Powder (x10). Bottled Blob: Frost : Corked Vial (x1), Stone Golem Trophy (x1), and Resin (x3).

: Corked Vial (x1), Stone Golem Trophy (x1), and Resin (x3). Wooden Sword : TBA

: TBA Wooden Greatsword : TBA

: TBA Wooden Axe : TBA

: TBA Wooden Two-handed Axe : TBA

: TBA Wooden Mace : TBA

: TBA Wooden Sledge : TBA

: TBA Wooden Spear : TBA

: TBA Wooden Atgeir : TBA

: TBA Wooden Knife : TBA

: TBA Paws of the Bear (Fist Weapon) : TBA

: TBA Vilebone Maulclaws (Fist Weapon) : TBA

: TBA Black Metal (Battleaxe) : Finewood (x10), Black Metal (x30), and Linen Thread (x5).

: Finewood (x10), Black Metal (x30), and Linen Thread (x5). Skull Splittur (Battleaxe): Iron (x30), Yggdrasil (x15), and Refined Eitr (x5).

Wooden weapons are good for practice in Valheim (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing | YouTube/Chiselchip)

Some of them have rare resources involved in the crafting process, while others are very basic in nature. For instance, Bottled Blobs will require crafting resources that can be found in end-game Biomes, and will likely be untabable by beginners.

Nevertheless, eventually, you will be able to obtain the resources needed. Best not to rush the process. If you want to get your hands on some new items, you can try obtaining the Bear Armor Set by defeating Bears in the Black Forest.

