Valheim: All new weapons added in the Call to Arms update

The Call to Arms update in Valheim will introduce 18 new weapons to your arsenal, allowing you to make use of resources at hand. Not all of them will be useful as you progress, but some of the lower-tier weapons will allow you to take advantage of different weapon types in the early game.
These weapons are only accessible via the public test branch of the game; you cannot use them in the live version yet. The developers will no doubt make a few tweaks before implementing them in the game officially. The same goes for other items, such as Trinkets. That said, here's more on the topic at hand.
List of all new weapons added to Valheim's Call to Arms update
A total of 18 new weapons have been introduced. Some are throwable, others are basic in nature to help you learn the ropes of combat, while a few are end-game content that will allow you to deal with the strongest of foes. That said, here's the list of them:
- Bottled Blob: Poison: Corked Vial (x1), Blob Trophy (x1), and Resin (x3).
- Bottled Blob: Oozer: TBA
- Bottled Blob: Tar: Corked Vial (x1), Growth Trophy (1), and Tar (x3).
- Bottled Blob: Lava: Corked Vial (x1), Sulfur (x10), and Proustite Powder (x10).
- Bottled Blob: Frost: Corked Vial (x1), Stone Golem Trophy (x1), and Resin (x3).
- Wooden Sword: TBA
- Wooden Greatsword: TBA
- Wooden Axe: TBA
- Wooden Two-handed Axe: TBA
- Wooden Mace: TBA
- Wooden Sledge: TBA
- Wooden Spear: TBA
- Wooden Atgeir: TBA
- Wooden Knife: TBA
- Paws of the Bear (Fist Weapon): TBA
- Vilebone Maulclaws (Fist Weapon): TBA
- Black Metal (Battleaxe): Finewood (x10), Black Metal (x30), and Linen Thread (x5).
- Skull Splittur (Battleaxe): Iron (x30), Yggdrasil (x15), and Refined Eitr (x5).
Some of them have rare resources involved in the crafting process, while others are very basic in nature. For instance, Bottled Blobs will require crafting resources that can be found in end-game Biomes, and will likely be untabable by beginners.
Nevertheless, eventually, you will be able to obtain the resources needed. Best not to rush the process. If you want to get your hands on some new items, you can try obtaining the Bear Armor Set by defeating Bears in the Black Forest.
