Valheim: How to get the Bear Armor set

Bears are finally being introduced to Valheim. The community has been asking for them for years at this point. While mods have filled the void, it'll be nice to officially have Bears added to the long list of creatures. With Bears comes a brand new set of armor called Bear Armor.
If you're just starting a fresh run (without console commands), dealing with Bears will be terrifying, as they only spawn in the Black Forest, which is the second Biome. Nevertheless, once you're ready, you'll be able to face off against this giant foe. That being said, here's how to get the Bear Armor set in Valheim.
The Bear Armor set in Valheim can be obtained once you reach the Black Forest
To get started on the Bear Armor set, you'll first need to adapt to the Black Forest. This is where you'll also be able to take on The Elder (boss) as well, but that comes later.
To craft the entire set of Bear Armour, you'll need to slay four Bears, as each will drop Bear Hide (x4). This will be enough to craft the Chest, Leg, and Helmet for the Bear Armor set. Here's what each piece requires to be crafted:
- Headdress of the Bear (Helmet): Bear Hide (x5) and Bear Trophy (x1).
- Patterns of the Bear (Chest Armour): Bear Hide (x5), Bear Paw (x2), and Blueberries (x4).
- Loincloth of the Bear (Leg Armour): Bear Hide (x5) and Blueberries (x4).
When the entire Bear Armor set has been equipped, your character will get the following bonuses:
- +30% Health regen
- +15% Stamina regen
- Slightly weak vs. Blunt
- Slightly weak vs. Slash
- Slightly weak vs. Pierce
- +10% Slash
- +10% Chop
These stats can change once the final update for Calls to Arms is rolled out, but at present, these are the bonuses you will get. If you like close-quarters combat with some amount of added mobility and health, the Bear Armor set is perfect for you. When combined with certain Trinkets and a Bottled Blob, combat will feel refreshingly different.
