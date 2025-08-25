Valheim: How to get the Bear Armor set

Bears are finally being introduced to Valheim. The community has been asking for them for years at this point. While mods have filled the void, it'll be nice to officially have Bears added to the long list of creatures. With Bears comes a brand new set of armor called Bear Armor.

Ad

If you're just starting a fresh run (without console commands), dealing with Bears will be terrifying, as they only spawn in the Black Forest, which is the second Biome. Nevertheless, once you're ready, you'll be able to face off against this giant foe. That being said, here's how to get the Bear Armor set in Valheim.

The Bear Armor set in Valheim can be obtained once you reach the Black Forest

Bears have been added to the Black Forest (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing | YouTube/Chiselchip)

To get started on the Bear Armor set, you'll first need to adapt to the Black Forest. This is where you'll also be able to take on The Elder (boss) as well, but that comes later.

Ad

Trending

To craft the entire set of Bear Armour, you'll need to slay four Bears, as each will drop Bear Hide (x4). This will be enough to craft the Chest, Leg, and Helmet for the Bear Armor set. Here's what each piece requires to be crafted:

Headdress of the Bear (Helmet) : Bear Hide (x5) and Bear Trophy (x1).

: Bear Hide (x5) and Bear Trophy (x1). Patterns of the Bear (Chest Armour) : Bear Hide (x5), Bear Paw (x2), and Blueberries (x4).

: Bear Hide (x5), Bear Paw (x2), and Blueberries (x4). Loincloth of the Bear (Leg Armour): Bear Hide (x5) and Blueberries (x4).

Ad

The Bear Armor set has its own appeal about it (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing | YouTube/Chiselchip)

When the entire Bear Armor set has been equipped, your character will get the following bonuses:

Ad

+30% Health regen

+15% Stamina regen

Slightly weak vs. Blunt

Slightly weak vs. Slash

Slightly weak vs. Pierce

+10% Slash

+10% Chop

These stats can change once the final update for Calls to Arms is rolled out, but at present, these are the bonuses you will get. If you like close-quarters combat with some amount of added mobility and health, the Bear Armor set is perfect for you. When combined with certain Trinkets and a Bottled Blob, combat will feel refreshingly different.

Ad

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More