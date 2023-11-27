"All are a waste of time": Reddit debates about the length of The Elder Scrolls Online Endless Archive

The Endless Archive is the latest roguelike dungeon added to The Elder Scrolls Online. It's the most anticipated new form of battle content with unique features exclusive to this dungeon. As the name suggests, the Endless Archive consists of infinite arenas, where every time you defeat Tho'at Replicanum, you restart the loop with progressively more difficult enemies.

An Arc is an entire loop of the Endless Archive, where you battle a random assortment of enemies and bosses curated from every aspect of the game. Tho'at Replicanum is the final boss you encounter at the end of an Arc.

Many players enjoy the Endless Archive thoroughly. However, some aren't particularly fond of the amount of unimportant grunts they have to battle before reaching the end of an Arc.

Here's a frustrated user's opinion on the Endless Archive in The Elder Scrolls Online:

Is The Elder Scrolls Online Endless Archive too time-consuming?

Redditor u/n_thomas74 recently took to The Elder Scrolls Online subreddit to express that The Endless Archive is a massive time investment, and they wish that the difficulty would scale up faster. This post sparked a debate in the community about the length and the difficulty of enemies in this roguelike dungeon.

The Endless Archive comprises Arcs, Cycles, and Stages. Each Cycle consists of two Stages of standard enemies and a final Stage with a random boss encounter. Finishing five such Cycles marks the end of an Arc. Each consequent Arc progressively increases the difficulty of bosses and enemies in the dungeon.

Players feel that a massive caveat in the Endless Archive is a lack of a saving feature. As progressing through the different Arcs is time-consuming, they frequently log out of the game. However, due to the absence of a saving mechanism, logging off resets their dungeon progress, requiring a fresh start.

Considering the always-online nature of the game, a minor server error can also cause players' characters to log off, ending their Endless Archive run. Players find this extremely frustrating and tedious.

However, numerous players enjoy the infinite nature of the Endless Archive. They believe that players who are uninterested in this game mode can engage in other activities they find enjoyable in the title. The Endless Archive serves as an option for those who relish this grind.

Many players also compete in this dungeon's leaderboards, where time investment and a display of high skill are paramount to achieving a decent rank. They disagree with the arguments for the saving feature mentioned earlier, as cheaters can exploit this mechanism, jeopardizing fairness in the leaderboard rankings.

After deliberation, some players reached a consensus regarding The Elder Scrolls Online Endless Archive. A potential solution could be to divide the dungeon into two distinct modes.

One mode can allow players to save progress, permitting them to begin from later Arcs, while another mode can cater to leaderboard-focused hardcore players. However, only time will tell if The Elder Scrolls Online developers will take this feedback and implement a solution resolving all the player issues.